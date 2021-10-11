CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Giving dogs a paw up on exercise

By SALLY YORK Argus-Press Staff Writer
Argus Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWOSSO — With four rescue cats and a dog in the family, it’s no wonder David Neese chose an Eagle Scout project that benefits dogs at the Shiawassee Humane Society. Neese, 17, constructed three portable pieces of agility equipment for dogs: a seesaw, ramp and climbing platform. The equipment was delivered to the shelter in September 2019, but COVID-19 restrictions and other circumstances delayed Neese’s Eagle Scout ceremony until Oct. 3 of this year.

