CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

HSN’s Black Friday Deals Have Already Arrived — Here Are 5 You Should Shop Now

By Alicia Kort
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Black Friday might officially be a month away, but it’s already happening on HSN. The retailer already dropped some early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Whether you’ve been wishing for some brand new appliances or hoping to score some great discounts while doing some early holiday shopping, you should check HSN’s deals out.

HSN’s Black Friday has a little bit of everything for everyone. There are tech deals, discounted kitchen tools, beauty sales and more. You don’t have to go from site to site to find something for your partner, dad, mom or teenager, you can just shop on HSN to take care of your entire list. The retailer also has plenty of HSN-exclusive items and bundles, so you can stumble upon gift sets that you can’t get anywhere else.

Everyone loves early deals, especially this year when there are rumblings of shipping being delayed and problems within the supply chain. It’s smarter to order your holiday gifts sooner rather than later.

And if you want to browse for additional deals, you can check out HSN’s Black Friday page here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Korres Black Sugar Lily and Violet 2-piece Fragrance Set — $29.95, originally $49.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIC49_0cNlZYii00
Image: Korres. Image: Korres.

Treat yourself to an early holiday present with this luxe set from Korres. You’ll get a moisturizing body milk, which is perfect for the upcoming dry skin season, and Lily & Violet perfume.

Korres Black Sugar Lily and Violet 2-piece Fragrance Set $29.95 Buy now Sign Up

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Personal Blender Bundle — $69.99, originally $79.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvrNH_0cNlZYii00
Image: Ninja. Image: Ninja.

Treat yourself to a comprehensive blender set before the holidays begin. With this set, you get three 20 oz. cups, two spout lids and four reusable straws.

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Personal Blender Bundle $69.99 Buy now Sign Up

Exclusive Ring Security Wired Video Doorbell — $99.99, originally $124.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBJMa_0cNlZYii00
Image: Ring. Image: Ring.

Streamline your home security with this HSN-exclusive Ring Security bundle, which includes everything you need to set up this wired doorbell and Chime Pro and a Ring Assist+ voucher. If you purchased everything separately, this set would cost $149.93.

Ring Security Wired Video Doorbell with Chime Pro and Ring Assist+ $99.99 Buy now Sign Up

Shark Apex UpLight DuoClean Self-Cleaning Vacuum — $229.99, originally $389.89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUulk_0cNlZYii00
Image: Shark. Image: Shark.

Save roughly $150 on this vacuum — and it isn’t even officially Black Friday yet. This lightweight vac boasts a self-cleaning brushroll and so many attachments, so you can disappear pet hair and other messes.

Shark Apex UpLight DuoClean Self-Cleaning Vacuum $229.99 Buy now Sign Up

Hunter Tower True HEPA Air Purifier — $99.95, originally $129.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGhWg_0cNlZYii00
Image: Hunter. Image: Hunter.

Breathe cleaner air in your home with this powerful purifier. On the high setting, it cleans 106 sq. ft. of air 112 times per day. It has an EcoSilver pre-filter and a HEPA filter, so it removes 99.97% of particles the size of .3 microns.

This powerful air purifier cleans the air in 106 sq. ft. more than 112 times each day when set to high. The HEPA filter removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in size.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jill Duggar Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage While Carrying Third Child

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard announced Monday that the family had suffered the loss of their third child. In a statement posted to the reality stars’ blog, Jill recounted the excitement her family had felt at the promise of welcoming a fifth member to their ranks and the subsequent devastation of their loss.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ashley Graham Calls Parents of Multiples ‘My Heroes’ as She Prepares for Twins

Future twin-mom Ashley Graham is paying respect to parents of multiples — calling them “My heroes” — as she maneuvers pregnancy with a toddler. The supermodel recently shared a photo in her Instagram stories of son Isaiah, who is almost 2, wearing a diaper and covered in a brownish green left-to-your-imagination substance (baby food? poop?!). “And I have two more on the way?!” she captioned the image. “Parents of multiples — you are my heroes.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsn#Black Friday Deals#Holiday Gifts#Home Security#Korres Black Sugar Lily#Lily Violet
T3.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet. Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Sales We Expect to See in 2021

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and if your favorite part of Thanksgiving weekend is the shopping, then you know it's crucial to plan ahead so that you can snag the best deals on Black Friday. Of course, Walmart is one of the most popular places to shop amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — you can expect to find major discounts on everything from kitchen appliances, smart home devices, bedding, TVs, air fryers and more at the retailer's website and brick-and-mortar stores. So we highly suggest taking a break from planning your Thanksgiving meal to read our guide to finding the best Black Friday 2021 deals at Walmart.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Here are the 15 best deals from Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale

Black Friday has arrived early at Amazon thanks to its Epic Deals sale that launched earlier this week. Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale includes record-low prices released throughout the month of October, so you can get a head start on holiday shopping and score record-low prices on AirPods, TVs, Amazon devices, appliances, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon just refreshed its early Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

This year’s Black Friday deals are fast approaching but don’t tell that to Amazon, as there are some Amazon Black Friday deals that are already available for you to shop across different product categories. If you’re planning on buying something on Black Friday, you might want to check out if the item is already discounted on Amazon.
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

Target Daily Deals now live — best sales to get today

Target Deal Days is here to kick off the holiday shopping season. While these aren't official Black Friday deals — they're a sneak peek at what we can expect from Target during the holiday season. It's a similar sale to the Amazon Epic Daily Deals event, which is also designed for early shoppers.
NFL
People

Amazon Dropped 10,000+ New Deals, Including a Hidden 50% Off Coupon on Its Best-Selling Pillows

Whether you're an early holiday shopper and like to beat the Black Friday rush or simply love a good deal on any given day, Amazon has done us all a favor with its new Epic Deals sale. The retailer has been dropping amazing discounts on customer-loved brands and products since the event kicked off, and new markdowns are being added everyday, which means the deals just keep getting bigger and better. Right now, there are over 10,000 discounts to take advantage of. The best part? So many items are available for $30 and under, and we rounded up some of our favorites.
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Series 7 already on sale, shop exclusive early Black Friday pricing

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheApple Watch Series 7 may still be on preorder, but that hasn't stopped exclusive deals from rolling in on the new models ahead of the official Oct. 15 launch.
ELECTRONICS
myrecipes.com

Amazon's Early Holiday Deals Are Packed with Kitchen and Home Discounts—Including a Set of Wusthof Knives for Only $24

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It may only be the beginning of October, but the holiday season is already fast approaching. To celebrate the impending shopping season, Amazon launched a slew of deals in just about every category, whether you're looking to gift a fancy set of knives or snag discounted furniture. With the help of Amazon, you'll be able to actually get all of your holiday shopping done early—no last-minute scrambling required.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy