CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Gareth Southgate to make changes for England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlFTZ_0cNlZ02V00

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed he intends to make changes for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley.

Group I leaders England need a maximum of five points from their remaining three games to secure their place at Qatar 2022.

Southgate made good use of his squad as a number of fringe players featured in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Andorra but a number of his first-choice side could now return.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Southgate said: “We will definitely make changes. We have got a very strong squad and part of the reason we made the changes we did the other night is there were some specific profiles of players we thought could help us win the game.

“Also, we want the squad to feel involved and it is important they know they are valued, that they can contribute.

“It wasn’t a friendly the other night, there were qualification points resting on it and those games have gone wrong in the past.

“I was really pleased with the quality of the performance as well as the application. We are hitting a really consistent level of performance, which is great to see.”

Southgate was asked if the outstanding performance of Phil Foden in midfield against Andorra had given him a selection headache.

“I have a headache and I commit a crime every time I pick a team,” he said. “It is very difficult every time.

“We have so many good players and such good, strong competition for places. There were lots of players that did their own confidence and their own reputations a lot of good and that is pleasing to see.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Grealish’s ‘big challenge’ to start scoring for England – Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate wants Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish to break his international duck and join England’s other attackers in bringing goals to the side. The 26-year-old became a fan favourite during the Three Lions’ run to the Euro 2020 final, with City paying Aston Villa a British record £100million for his services shortly after the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: England's star trio of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount didn't click together against Hungary, but don't blame Gareth Southgate... this experiment MUST be revisited

The second half had barely started when the conversation began. Steve Holland, England’s assistant head coach, shouted to Declan Rice and then began jabbering with Gareth Southgate. You didn’t need UEFA coaching badges to work out what was happening. England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary was becoming more and more...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Phil Foden
internetshots.com

England’s disappointing draw to Hungary reveals Gareth Southgate was proper all alongside about enjoying Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice collectively at Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate shed moderately amusing perception into what life is like as England supervisor earlier than the 1-1 draw with Hungary, saying he ‘commits against the law’ with each line-up he picks. He’s acquired a degree although. Earlier than a ball was even kicked in England’s Euro 2020 marketing campaign...
SOCCER
The Independent

Southgate says England’s performance was ‘really poor’ in draw against Hungary

Gareth Southgate described England’s performance against Hungary as "really poor" following last night’s draw. "Some of our quality was just really poor," the manager said. “We gave unusual passes away, we got caught in possession several times, we overran the ball quite a few times, we forced things a bit...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
The Independent

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania versus Poland match in the same group.Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.The Metropolitan Police described what happened as “minor disorder”.The Albania versus Poland game in Tirana was temporarily suspended. Bottles were thrown on to the pitch after Karol Swiderski scored for Poland in the 77th minute.Football’s world...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England train on Andorra’s artificial surface ahead of World Cup qualifier

England got a feel for Andorra’s artificial pitch as Gareth Southgate’s side trained ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.The road to Qatar continues this weekend against the side ranked 156th in the world at the Estadi Nacional.Nothing other than a comfortable England win is expected against Andorra but the surface could provide a headache for Southgate’s side.Wales raged about the plastic pitch after a European Championship qualifier in 2014, with Gareth Bale saying it was “by far the worst (pitch) I’ve ever played on”.The Andorran Football Federation said it was improved last year to what an official called a “hybrid surface” but it remains to be seen whether Southgate alters his selections with the pitch in mind.All 24 players trained in the Pyrenees on Friday lunchtime, although Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins did some individual work.
SOCCER
The Independent

Andy Murray explains why he’ll skip Davis Cup after Indian Wells defeat to Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray has revealed he plans to skip the Davis Cup Finals following his defeat to Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells.The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by the current world number three on Tuesday night.He now looks set to miss the Davis Cup as he does not feel he has the form to warrant being selected for the Great Britain team.Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, he said: “I’ve given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically. The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

LIVE: USMNT Makes Seven Lineup Changes for World Cup Qualifier in Panama

It's no secret that the compressed World Cup qualifying format will require teams to put their depth to the test, and the U.S. men's national team is finding that out Sunday in Panama. Manager Gregg Berhalter has made seven changes to the lineup that started in Thursday's 2–0 win over...
MLS
internetshots.com

Jack Grealish shakes head after being substituted as England wrestle to attract at dwelling to Hungary in World Cup qualifier

Jack Grealish’s physique language as he was substituted epitomised England’s disappointing efficiency as they may solely handle a 1-1 draw at dwelling to Hungary. The Manchester Metropolis man was seen shaking his head after being hooked off by Southgate simply after the hour mark within the World Cup qualifier at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane could BREAK Wayne Rooney's record of 37 competitive goals for England in tonight's World Cup qualifier against Hungary... but how do the former team-mates compare on the big stage?

Even despite his underwhelming start to his Tottenham season, Harry Kane is on the cusp of England history when Gareth Southgate's men face Hungary tonight. The Three Lions need two wins from their last three qualifying games to guarantee a spot at next year's World Cup in Qatar. And while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Morgan, Kohli target T20 World Cup title legacy

Five years after losing a heart-stopping T20 World Cup final to the West Indies, Eoin Morgan's England start as narrow favourites in their bid to become double world champions despite the absence of Ben Stokes. Morgan's team will, however, be without Stokes and Jofra Archer, who played a key part in their one-day World Cup triumph, but vice-captain Jos Buttler insists the team is "certainly one of the favourite teams."
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Barcelona and AC Milan eyeing Jesse Lingard on a free transfer if he leaves Manchester United next summer... with England star desperate to seal a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad next year

Barcelona and AC Milan will be at the front of the queue to sign Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer next summer. Lingard rejected the offer of a new contract from United last month so he could weigh up his options before making a decision on his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

287K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy