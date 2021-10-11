Man injured in altercation at UT-area bar

A man was left unconscious after a run-in at a University of Toledo-area bar over the weekend.

Police said Luis Kleinschnitz, 20, of the 1100 block of North Byrne Road, was found at 11:34 p.m. Saturday lying unconscious in the roadway at Byrne and Dorr Street with friends trying to render aid.

Mr. Kleinschnitz was assaulted after an altercation at Chaser’s Bar, 3529 Dorr. Witnesses described the assailant as a Hispanic male of thin build and wearing a red shirt. They told police the suspect took a necklace belonging to Mr. Kleinschnitz.

Police said the victim denied that any items were stolen and was not cooperative. He was admitted to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital.