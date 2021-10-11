‘No Time to Die’ says goodbye to James Bond, for now. Here’s what worked, and what didn’t

The long (long, extraordinarily long!) wait is over. After many delays and much hand-wringing, Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond hits U.S. theaters this weekend. No Time to Die is already being lauded by critics as worth the wait, so at least we know we didn't twiddle our thumbs for nothing. The film is sure to deliver on all the intrigue and action fans love to see from 007. That's great—but it's not why I'm paying attention. Rather, because after drinking the menswear Kool-Aid for too long your brain starts to warp and refigure itself, I'm staring at all the clothes and accessories Craig is wearing to portray Her Majesty's favorite blunt instrument.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO