CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘No Time to Die’ says goodbye to James Bond, for now. Here’s what worked, and what didn’t

Derrick
 4 days ago

So they really did it. They brought a definitive close to the Daniel Craig era in “No Time to Die.” How, exactly, will be discussed in the oh-so spoiler-filled conversation below. Two of the Los Angeles Times’ film writers, Justin Chang and Michael Ordoña, got together to mull over the end (was it a master stroke or a bludgeoning with a “blunt instrument”?) and possible beginnings, and ponder what it all means ... in the world of 007.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Matthew Vaughn
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Justin Chang
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ben Whishaw
GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

‘No Time to Die’ is a radical end to Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond

This column discusses the plot and ending of “No Time to Die,” in extensive detail. By any conventional measure, James Bond is a conservative. He’s a killer in defense of what’s left of the British Empire, an exemplar of bygone gender norms and a tuxedo aficionado in a casual age.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Times#Avengers
Esquire

Here's How to Dress (and Drink!) Like James Bond in No Time to Die

The long (long, extraordinarily long!) wait is over. After many delays and much hand-wringing, Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond hits U.S. theaters this weekend. No Time to Die is already being lauded by critics as worth the wait, so at least we know we didn't twiddle our thumbs for nothing. The film is sure to deliver on all the intrigue and action fans love to see from 007. That's great—but it's not why I'm paying attention. Rather, because after drinking the menswear Kool-Aid for too long your brain starts to warp and refigure itself, I'm staring at all the clothes and accessories Craig is wearing to portray Her Majesty's favorite blunt instrument.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

We Talk To James Bond's 'No Time To Die' Stunt Coordinator

The 25th installment of the James Bond series, No Time To Die, is in theaters now. We got a sneak peek at Daniel Craig's fifth outing as Ian Fleming's eponymous British spy. We won't give you a full review here, but we will say that something happens in this movie, several things actually, that have never happened in a Bond movie before.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Why Is No Time to Die Still Trying to Prove James Bond’s Relevance?

There is a palpable insecurity to the most recent James Bond films headlined by Daniel Craig, including No Time to Die. One of the big thematic preoccupations of Craig’s tenure has been the tired old debate about whether a veteran spy like James Bond serves any purpose in the modern world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
udiscovermusic.com

James Bond ‘No Time To Die Original Soundtrack’ Out Now

Decca Records has released Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The soundtrack includes Billie Eilish’s electrifying title track “No Time To Die,” co-written with her brother FINNEAS, which topped the Official UK Singles Chart in its first week of release. The 18-year-old Eilish...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

How James Bond's Look Evolved for 'No Time to Die'

The 16th-century Dutch theologian Desiderius Erasmus famously proclaimed “Clothes make the man.” This is categorically true of James Bond, Ian Fleming’s swashbuckling secret agent, whose costumes through the years — from the Savile Row suits worn by Sean Connery in “Dr. No” and “Diamonds Are Forever” to Pierce Brosnan’s dapper duds courtesy of Italian couture label Brioni in “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “The World Is Not Enough” — have come to personify the British spy as much as his proclivity for glamorous women, Aston Martins and death-defying shoot-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
clearwatertribune.com

No time to die--James Bond

At the Rex: No Time to Die: showing TWO WEEKS! Friday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Plot: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old…
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die's best James Bond Easter eggs and references

Before No Time to Die's release, director and co-writer Cary Joji Fukunaga promised that the new movie took "a lot of inspiration" from classic James Bond movies. We already knew that Daniel Craig's final 007 mission would tie in closely with the four other movies in his tenure, so we already expected plenty of references to those movies and the addition of classic Bond nods makes it a rich experience for long-time fans.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

James Bond’s Heavy Heart in “No Time to Die”

A big welcome back to 007. The news is that nothing much has changed, and all the fixtures and fittings are in place. The license to kill, and the supple deployment of weaponry. The occasional whip of a wisecrack. The prime spot in the cockpit of an aircraft. The Aston Martin. The dress sense. The knockout shades. No question about it: she’s the right woman for the job.
MOVIES
The Independent

No Time to Die: What is the quote M uses about James Bond at the end of the film?

At the very end of No Time to Die, M reads out a passage about the meaning of life.***MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD***The head of MI6, played by Ralph Fiennes, reads the text while paying tribute to Daniel Craig’s 007, who – huge spoiler imminent – dies at the climax of the 25thJames Bond film.The spy dies when he is struck by missiles, shortly after realising he can never touch his beloved Madeleine (Léa Seydoux) or their daughter again, because he’s been infected with nanobots that are lethal to them.As the surviving MI6 colleagues raise a toast to Bond, M says:...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy