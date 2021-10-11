PVAMU business professor is ACME’s Outstanding Educator for 2021
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 11, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University has had the good fortune of a faculty member deeply embedded in the Association of Collegiate Marketing Educators for many years, and this year, ACME honored Kishwar Joonas, Ph.D., associate professor in the College of Business at PVAMU, as its 2021 Outstanding Educator. Joonas has been a past president of ACME and treasurer for three years.www.pvamu.edu
