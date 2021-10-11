PVAMU business professor is ACME’s Outstanding Educator for 2021

Foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S. beginning November 8, according to a White House official. The Biden administration is announcing the official start date of the new policy Friday. Fully vaccinated travelers will still need to show a negative test taken within 72 days of traveling. The policy applies to both those traveling by plane and over land from Canada and Mexico.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO