If there is one video game genre that has thrived and flourished since the advent of the smartphone, it’s the match-3 puzzler. I still remember watching my aunt sit for hours at her Gateway PC playing Bejeweled almost 20 years ago, a game that, at the time, cost $20, which is arguably an absurd price to ask for the genre today. But it was huge, and with the arrival of the iPhone and Candy Crush Saga, it’s easily one of the most played and well-recognized genres today. It’s why every few weeks or so, another big match-3 title launches with a licensed IP attached to it. Disney Wonderful Worlds is a recent example, and while that game hasn’t yet been deleted from Pixel 3A, it’s tough to go back to the restrictive free-to-play model after spending a month with Zookeeper World on Apple Arcade.

