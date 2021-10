MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is pushing for privacy rights for children on social media. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) hosted a virtual roundtable discussion Thursday morning focusing on Facebook and Instagram’s impact on young users. The senator spoke with parents to hear their concerns on privacy and content, as well as how tech companies profit from their children’s data. Facebook has been under fire after a former employee testified last week about how the company promotes content to children. Frances Haugen said the company was aware, for example, that its algorithms can lead minors to eating disorder content. Instagram currently says...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO