11 reasons York should be your next weekend break

No matter where you go in Chile, there is an epic hike through blockbuster nature just waiting to be discovered. Stand at the geographic heart of the country near Santiago, and you’ll find the tallest mountains in the Americas snaking along the horizon to your east. Out west, over another mountain range, you’ll hit the pounding surf of the Pacific Ocean. Down south, beyond a few dozen lakes and volcanoes, you’ll reach the temperate rainforests, crackling glaciers and foggy fjords of Patagonia. Up north, past an array of verdant wine valleys, you’ll discover the desiccated salt flats, steaming geysers and soaring sand dunes of the Atacama Desert. From multi-day circuit treks on remote islands to half-day hikes up Andean volcanoes, the hardest decision will be choosing which route to tackle.
