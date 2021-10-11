CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Fascist Leaders Arrested After Anti-Vax Mob Storms Hospital in Rome

By Iona David
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pressure is growing in Italy for the government to ban the neofascist Forza Nuova (New Force) party, after the far-right group played a major role in violent anti-vax protests in Rome over the weekend in which mobs stormed a hospital emergency department and a trade union headquarters. Italian police said...

www.vice.com

Comments / 3

Robert Fisher
4d ago

in every example of world history fascism is/was a product of Socialism/Communism without exception.

Reply(1)
5
Related
US News and World Report

Anti-Vax Protesters in Rome Target Draghi's Office, Union's Headquarters

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police used water cannon and tear gas on Saturday to push back hundreds of people, including neo-fascist activists, demonstrating in Rome against a government drive to make the COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers. One group of protesters tried to break through police lines to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Neo-Nazi's burial in Jewish gravesite causes stir in Germany

The burial of a Holocaust denier in the gravesite of a Jewish music professor has caused an uproar in Germany The top German government official tasked with combating antisemitism, Commissioner for Jewish Life Felix Klein, criticized the action Wednesday, joining expressions of disbelief from some of the country's leading Jews. “This is obviously a very unfortunate mistake that happened here,” Klein told German news agency dpa.Several German news outlets have reported that known Holocaust denier Henry Hafenmayer was buried Friday at the Stahnsdorf cemetery just outside of Berlin His ashes were interred in the plot where Max Friedlaender,...
RELIGION
wsau.com

Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome

ROME (Reuters) – Italian police on Saturday used water cannon to push back hundreds of people demonstrating in Rome against coronavirus vaccination, seeking to keep them from the prime minister’s office. Around 10,000 people took to the streets in the heart of the Italian capital to protest against the Green...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Anti-covid pass protestors clash with police in Rome

On Saturday night, police clashed with protestors gathered in the streets of Rome to oppose the government’s “green pass”, a document which will require people to have had either a covid vaccine or a recent negative test to access public workplaces. This legislation will come into effect on 15 October...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Telegraph

Granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini tops Rome council vote

The granddaughter of Benito Mussolini has insisted the notoriety of her surname was not the reason for her success in elections this week for Rome city council. Rachele Mussolini is a member of Brothers of Italy, a far-Right party which is the heir to Italy’s post-war Fascist movement. With nearly...
ELECTIONS
investing.com

Returning home, Georgian ex-leader arrested after call for election protest

TBILISI (Reuters) -Georgian police on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. Saakashvili, who had been living in Ukraine and was sentenced in absentia in Georgia in 2018, announced this week...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Calls rise in Italy to ban pro-fascism groups after rampage

ROME (AP) — Left-leaning Italian lawmakers and politicians on Sunday called for measures to outlaw pro-fascism groups a day after anti-vaccine protesters, incited by extreme-right leaders, stormed a union office in Rome. Twelve protesters were either detained or arrested, authorities said Sunday, including Giuliano Castellino, leader of the extreme-right Forza...
LABOR ISSUES
evalleytimes.com

Anti-Violence Vaccine and Rejection of Neo-Fascist Demonstrations in Italy

After the aggression demonstrations Green Pass protests last Saturday in Rome, Milan and other cities in ItalyPolice arrested 12 people on Sunday, including in the Italian capital (another in Milan and 57 reported). Two leaders of the far-right Forza Nua Considered relevant and / or responsible for the organization of this march Flew “correspondence bombs”(Basic explosion), stones and other objects against police and public buildings.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Mobs#Rome#Italy#Fringe#Protest Riot#New Force#Italian#Covid#National Trade Union#Cgil
kfgo.com

Italian police arrest far-right party officials after anti-vax riot

ROME (Reuters) – Italian police said on Sunday they had arrested 12 people, including top officials of the extreme right-wing party Forza Nuova, following clashes in Rome against a government drive to make the COVID-19 “Green Pass” mandatory for all workers. Thousands of people https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italian-police-use-water-cannon-push-back-anti-vax-protesters-rome-2021-10-09 took to the streets of...
PROTESTS
USA Today

Scuffles break during anti-fascist demo in Greece

Scuffles between anti-fascist protesters and police broke out Saturday during a demonstration marking a year since the far-right party Golden Dawn was ruled a criminal organization. (Oct. 9)
PROTESTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neo-fascists exploit 'no-vax' rage, posing dilemma for Italy

ROME (AP) — An extreme-right party's violent exploitation of anger over Italy's coronavirus restrictions is forcing authorities to wrestle with the country's fascist legacy and fueling fears there could be a replay of last week's mobs trying to force their way to Parliament. Starting Friday, anyone entering workplaces in Italy...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Protests erupt in Bangladesh amid Muslim-Hindu tensions

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh’s capital Friday clashed with police as security forces used tear gas and batons against demonstrators angry over what they perceived as an image insulting Islam that had gone viral over social media. Imagines purportedly showing a copy of the Quran —...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded by radical Islamist

French schools on Friday were paying tribute to a teacher beheaded by a radical Islamist last year after he showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class.Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was murdered on Oct. 16 last year near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. The attacker was in turn shot dead by police.The two-day national homage includes a minute of silence to be held in schools on Friday, with teachers to organize a discussion in classes with students around the memory of Paty....
EUROPE
AFP

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

Thousands of people protested at Italian ports and across towns and cities Friday against the introduction of one of the world's toughest Covid pass regimes, but fears of widespread disruption failed to materialise. More than 6,500 people demonstrated at the northeastern port of Trieste, according to local officials, although regional president Massimiliano Fedriga stressed "the port is working". Delays were reported at the northwestern port of Genoa, where about 300 people blocked an entrance, while small protests were held across the country against the extension of the coronavirus pass to all workplaces. But the crowd numbers were limited and threats of blockades, economic chaos and even violence -- after clashes between far-right activists and police in Rome last Saturday -- failed to materialise.
PROTESTS
Vice

Chile Is Sending Troops to Crack Down on an Indigenous Tribe and Create 'Peace'

A longstanding conflict between the Indigenous Mapuche group and the government of Chile flared into violent protests this week, prompting President Sebastián Piñera to call a state of emergency in parts of the country. The Mapuche, Chile's largest Indigenous group, have for years been demanding self-determination and the restoration of...
SOCIETY
Derrick

Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

SASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain, where he is accused of sedition. A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing accompanied...
POLITICS
Vice

Danish Man Arrested after 5 Killed in Bow and Arrow Attack in Norway

A man arrested after five people were killed and two injured in a rampage with a bow and arrow in Norway was previously suspected of radicalisation, police have said. At 6.13PM local time last night, police were contacted about someone moving around the centre of Kongsberg, a town in the south of the country, with a weapon said to be a bow and arrow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

Tens of thousands of Georgians flooded onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi Thursday to demand the release of jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will press for Saakashvili's release, but Georgian officials have ruled out sending the former leader to Ukraine or pardoning him.
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy