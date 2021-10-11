Victim in bar shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a St. Paul bar was identified Monday as a 27-year-old from St. Paul. Marquisha D. Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar, police said. Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were were wounded and are expected to survive. Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.www.thederrick.com
