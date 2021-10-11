CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Breaking down personnel and performance, plus QB comparison

By SethVarnadore
Alligator Army
 4 days ago

Another week, another game of almost all 11 personnel. The Florida Gators have not deviated away from this grouping nearly as much as many — myself included — thought they might before the season. Since conference play began, this column has basically turned into a weekly 11 personnel update. While...

www.alligatorarmy.com

247Sports

Florida - Vanderbilt pregame notes

The No. 20 ranked Florida Gators will look to bounce back from a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend, as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores at home for their homecoming game in The Swamp. The Gators currently hold a 7 game winning steak over the Commodores, and won last years game by a large margin. The Gators currently sit with a 3-2 record on the year. This game will kickoff at 12:00 p.m ET and will broadcast on SEC Network.
FLORIDA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Football Prediction and Preview

For the second time this season, the Florida Gators will attempt to recover after a crushing loss. The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Florida (3-2, 1-2 SEC) 20-13 in Lexington, which dropped the Gators two games behind the leaders (UK and Georgia) in the SEC East race. Now the Gators will look to bounce back on homecoming weekend against Vanderbilt.
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
floridagators.com

Final: Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

A quick wrap of UF's homecoming win Saturday over the Commodores. WHAT HAPPENED: Quarterback Emory Jones threw a career-high four touchdown passes, tailback Dameon Pierce found the end zone three times, and the 20th-ranked Gators made homecoming bait out of the Commodores in Saturday's game at Spurrier/Florida Field. Jones, the fourth-year junior, completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards, including touchdown tosses of five and nine yards in the first, then 61 and 25 to start the second half and kick in the blowout. Pierce, the senior, had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs, but in between was on the receiving end of that 61-yard bomb from Jones. The Gators, looking to bounce back from last week's crushing defeat at Kentucky, scored on the first two drives of the game, but had their momentum stalled for a spell when backup quarterback Anthony Richardson had a turnover and a three-and-out on his scheduled possessions. UF got back on the board with just under four minutes to go in the first half, with Jones rolling left and finding Trent Whittemore for a score and 21-0 lead. The Gators needed barely six minutes of the second half to double that margin on three quick-strike TD drives. A tipped-ball interception by Jones midway through the third quarter set up Vandy at the UF 30 and looked to doom the Gators' quest for a shutout, but Vandy kicker Joseph Bulovas, who missed two field goals in the first half, was wide left for a third time and UF finished the goose egg, the program's first since beating Vanderbilt 56-0 in 2019. Florida finished with 479 yards of total offense, including 181 rushing (the second week in a row with less than 200). Vanderbilt managed just 287 yards, with minus-11 rushing yards in the second half. The Commodores came in ready to throw the football, with quarterback Ken Seals attempting 43 passes before giving way to his backup. Seals completed 22 for 192 yards and two interceptions.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

No. 20 Florida rediscovers big plays in Vanderbilt beatdown

Florida head coach Dan Mullen heard the same questions after the Gators’ upset loss to Kentucky, when the Gators only converted a single play for more than 20 yards. Why didn’t you throw downfield? What was the game plan? Where were the big plays?. After one question too many about...
FLORIDA STATE
onlygators.com

Florida vs. Vanderbilt score, takeaways: No. 20 Gators rocky in homecoming rout of ‘Dores

Homecoming inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium went exactly as expected for the No. 20 Florida Gators, which routed the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores 42-0 in a game that was never close but did nevertheless create further angst for the hosts. Florida’s quarterback play and overall defensive effort was so poor in the first half that head coach Dan Mullen actually went outside his comfort zone to criticize it publicly at halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

How to watch, listen, stream Florida - Vanderbilt game

The No. 20 ranked Florida Gators are in The Swamp this weekend, hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores for the teams homecoming game in Gainesville. The Gators have won 7 straight over the Commodores. The Gators will look to bounce back on Saturday from last weekends loss to Kentucky. The Gators currently sit at a 3-2 record on the year and have games against LSU and Georgia in the coming weeks following their match up with Vanderbilt this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Dan Mullen
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
#Breaking Down#American Football#The Florida Gators#Twitter
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS

