Intellivision Amico Physical Boxed Edition Includes NFT Game Cards
Intellivision Amico physical boxed collector’s editions are available and includes a total of up to eight games. The collection features 3D lenticular cards, exclusive metal coins, and an RFID game card tied to an NFT. While Intellivision didn’t release the console itself yet, you can purchase a four-pack or eight-pack bundle right now. The 4-pack will cost $79.99, while the complete 8-pack will cost $149.99.www.siliconera.com
