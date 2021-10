CHICAGO — The Detroit Tigers entered Friday with three games remaining in the 2021 season to prepare for one of their upcoming goals: Win the American League Central. At the start of Friday's series opener with the Chicago White Sox, the Tigers were 76-83 and third in the AL Central. Considering they finished last in the Central in three of the past four seasons, it's an improvement, but it's not entirely reflective of the work manager AJ Hinch has done in changing the culture and raising expectations.

