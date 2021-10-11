Mercy Medical Center doctors join EMTs on scene to improve emergency care
SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Matthew Cauchon is an emergency medicine physician at Mercy Medical Center, but you won’t always find him on shift in the hospital’s ER. He is often “in the field,” manning Mercy’s Community Emergency Response Team’s “fly” car. It is outfitted with radios and certain medical supplies that enable him to provide additional on-scene support for Mercy-affiliated emergency medical, fire, and police services in Western Massachusetts.www.masslive.com
