CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Mercy Medical Center doctors join EMTs on scene to improve emergency care

By Anne-Gerard Flynn
MassLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD — Dr. Matthew Cauchon is an emergency medicine physician at Mercy Medical Center, but you won’t always find him on shift in the hospital’s ER. He is often “in the field,” manning Mercy’s Community Emergency Response Team’s “fly” car. It is outfitted with radios and certain medical supplies that enable him to provide additional on-scene support for Mercy-affiliated emergency medical, fire, and police services in Western Massachusetts.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Springfield, MA
Health
City
Ludlow, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy Medical Center#Medical Emergency#Emergency Medicine#Emt#Cert
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy