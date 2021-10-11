What to Do If You Notice Thinning Around Your Edges

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you like to lay them down or leave them fluffy, edges — otherwise known as baby hairs — are something Black girls take very seriously. And while many of us have been on this natural hair journey for around a decade, navigating our curls and figuring out what our specific texture needs to thrive can be a challenge at times, due to the centuries of trauma we've been up against when it comes to our hair.