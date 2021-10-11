CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Democrats' electric vehicle push sparks intense lobbying fight

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2P8w_0cNlPE6A00

Democrats’ effort to spur electric vehicle (EV) adoption has set off an intense lobbying battle on Capitol Hill as car manufacturers jockey for influence over legislation that will shape the industry's future.

Automakers generally back President Biden ’s green energy plan, which would spend billions of government dollars to construct charging stations across the nation and expand incentives that lessen the cost of buying an EV. But they’re sharply divided over a key tax credit component of the proposal.

Under the legislation advanced by the House Ways and Means Committee last month, most EVs would qualify for a $7,500 tax credit. But union-built EVs assembled in the U.S. would receive an additional $4,500 in credits.

Only Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company, would benefit from the extra incentive, as union workers assemble most of their EVs in U.S. plants. The proposal effectively leaves other automakers, including Tesla, the nation’s main EV manufacturer, at a $4,500 per vehicle disadvantage.

The provision has drawn outrage from car manufacturers that do not have unionized workforces, including Honda and Toyota, which blasted the legislative language as “blatantly biased” and “discriminatory.”

“If Congress is serious about addressing the climate crisis, as well as its goal to see these vehicles built in America, it should treat all EVs made by U.S. auto workers fairly and equally,” Honda said in a statement.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk , who has bitterly fought unionization efforts, also criticized the measure, saying at a recent Beverly Hills, Calif., conference that the Biden administration is “controlled by unions.”

Over the past month, auto industry executives and trade groups have mounted an all-out push to influence the final EV legislation that will be included in Democrats’ multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package.

Autos Drive America, a trade group that represents most major foreign-owned automakers such as Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen, is running TV advertisements in Washington urging lawmakers to reject the pro-union measure.

“Carmakers are racing to get more EVs on the road, but Congress’s sweetheart deal for unions would take most of today’s EVs off the table for many American families,” the group’s most recent ad tells viewers.

The Detroit-based United Auto Workers (UAW) is fighting to protect the union provision, which was introduced by Michigan lawmakers in the House and Senate. UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement last week that the measure “will ensure that subsidies for electric vehicles go to good union jobs here in the U.S.”

“We need these jobs of the future to be as good or better than the jobs they replace,” he said.

Most automakers have increased their federal lobbying spending this year, according to OpenSecrets. General Motors shelled out roughly $5.6 million to deploy 82 lobbyists through the first half of 2021, up 13 percent from last year. Toyota, which critics say has actively lobbied to slow the nation’s EV transition, spent nearly $3.4 million, up 15 percent from last year.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed by the Senate in August, would provide $7.5 billion to build EV charging stations across the nation, a huge boost for most carmakers that haven’t yet made the investment themselves.

Automakers are stressing that the EV infrastructure funding must be coupled with customer incentives. They say that without tax credits, customers are less likely to switch over to EVs, which make up only 2 percent of U.S. car sales.

While the auto industry is divided on some issues, it’s united behind Democrats’ proposal to end an existing provision that phases out tax credits after a manufacturer reaches 200,000 EV sales. Carmakers are also pushing Democrats to ax a proposed cap on EV tax credits for customers with incomes of $400,000 or more and a measure that limits the EV tax credit to cars that cost $55,000 or less.

The Zero Emission Transportation Association, which lobbies for luxury EV makers such as Tesla, Rivian and Lucid Motors, argues that the price limit would “force manufacturers to produce lower range, less desirable vehicles, which diminishes the consumer experience and will slow EV adoption.”

Automakers will need to sway Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who in August voted with Republicans for a nonbinding budget amendment that would limit the EV tax credit to buyers with incomes below $100,000 and EVs that cost less than $40,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Electric vehicles: the revolution is finally here

This is the first part of an FT series analysing how the electric vehicle market is rapidly taking off. At the start of the year, executives at electric carmaker Polestar drew up ambitious sales plans for the UK. Within weeks, they had to tear them up. Demand was rising so...
CARS
NJ Spotlight

More electric vehicles on NJ’s roads as state, clean-energy advocates keep pushing

Gov. Murphy's goal is more than 300,000 electric cars in NJ over the next four years. As we wrap up this National Drive Electric Week the state Department of Environmental Protection is pushing more New Jersey drivers to make the switch from gasoline-powered cars, part of an effort to reduce emissions and combat climate change. Peg Hanna of the DEP says the number of electric vehicles in the state is on an upward trajectory.
POLITICS
coloradoboulevard.net

Democrats’ Reconciliation Bill Could Dramatically Boost Electric Vehicle Sales

The Democrats’ reconciliation bill — once pegged at $3.5 trillion but now apparently reduced to $1.5 trillion due to compromises with conservative West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin — could supercharge electric vehicle adoption in the next few years. The bill contains a provision that would restore the $7,500 EV...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

General Motors electric-vehicle push backed by hedge fund

General Motors Co.’s plans to electrify its vehicle lineup has won the support of an impact investment group. The hedge fund Engine No. 1, which gained notoriety in January when it won three seats on Exxon Mobil’s board of directors by convincing big investors that the oil giant lacked a clean energy strategy, has taken a stake in the automaker.
ECONOMY
northcoastcitizen.com

Democrat senators push for climate change investment

With Congress working hard to approve funding to keep the government open, Democratic senators from the West Coast said the budget must include funding to deal with climate change. During a press call Wednesday, the senators, led by Patty Murray from Washington and Oregon's two senators, said the country cannot...
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

The automotive industry is racing towards electric vehicles

Are experiences per mile different for electric vehicle (EV) owners? This is the question that was answered in a report published by the Experience Per Mile (EPM) Advisory Council which I am a member of. The role of the EPM advisory council is to enable a more consumer-centric vision of the future of driving experience, developing the foundation for positive and successful experiences moving forward.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Manchin
WSJM

Electric Vehicle Owners Urged To Charge Overnight At Home

It is National Drive Electric Week, and electric vehicle advocates and utility companies are working to help get residents and the electrical grid that serves them ready for the rapidly-changing transportation market. The Big Three auto manufacturers in Detroit; Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, have set a goal for 40%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gmauthority.com

These Are The Best And Worst States To Own An Electric Vehicle

General Motors is gearing up to release a vast array of new electric vehicles, with plans to launch 30 new EV models globally by 2025. Now, a new study investigates the best (and worst) U.S. states in which to own an electric vehicle. Per a recent report from vehicle history...
BUYING CARS
NWI.com

Debunking electric vehicle myths key to widespread adoption

With the rapid pace of information — and misinformation — sharing these days, perception often becomes reality. It’s a struggle we at South Shore Clean Cities work with on a regular basis when it comes to issues of sustainable transportation, particularly when it comes to electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Democrats#Capitol Hill#Evs#Chrysler#Autos Drive America
BC Heights

Green Newton Promotes Use of Electric Vehicles in the City

Leslie Zebrowitz bought her Tesla as a gift to her grandchildren, but she said she did not think the environment would also reap the benefits of her gift. The “Electric Driving: Fun, Carbon-Friendly, and Affordable” seminar was part of Green Newton’s series of talks on the environment with the co-chair of the Newton EV Task Force Zebrowitz and five other panelists—Ellen Meyers, Green Newton President Marcia Cooper, George Kirby, Liora Silkes, and Newton City Councilor Alicia Bowman. The event was open to the public on Sept. 23 as well as on Sept. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Zoom.
NEWTON, MA
Dallas News

Is America ready for a flood of new electric vehicles?

Whether America is ready or not, a flood of new electric vehicles will soon arrive. Of course, they will add to the many fine electric vehicles, from manufacturers as varied as Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Volvo, Tesla, BMW, Ford and others, already traveling the streets of North Texas. As of September, more than 33,000 electric vehicles were registered in North Texas alone, while statewide there are nearly 100,000 electric vehicles in private use.
CARS
marketingdive.com

Mercedes-Benz touts sustainability with electric vehicle experiences

Mercedes-Benz USA will promote its line of electric vehicles via a 20-city test drive tour and several experiential activations, according to a press release. The first vehicle from the line, the 2022 EQS Sedan, is scheduled to hit the U.S. market later this fall. The Mercedes-EQ Experience will be open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Applicants sought for electric vehicle charging equipment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is seeking qualified applicants to install electric vehicle charging equipment that will be covered by a trust fund in a settlement reached with Volkswagen over emissions control software. Responses are due Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Last month, in an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
kpug1170.com

State Democrats push back on election lawsuits

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – State Democrats are weighing in on lawsuits filed against auditors in Whatcom and seven other Washington counties by a group that claims widespread voter fraud. Lawyers for the party filed motions calling the lawsuits baseless and demanding that they be dismissed. Tamborine Borelli with the group...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
abc17news.com

China, Taiwan tensions spark debate inside Biden admin as Democrats push for more forceful response

The Biden administration is grappling with how to respond to China’s ramped-up aggression against Taiwan without accidentally starting a war, as bipartisan lawmakers pressure the President to get tougher on Beijing — and fast. Internally, assessments differ over how imminent the threat to Taiwan really is. The Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific Command...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

359K+
Followers
41K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy