In our generation and past generations women's names have always sounded strongly. We can find successful women in different fields, such as Indian-born American entrepreneur Indra Nooyi, who until 2019 was President and CEO of PepsiCo. Just like her, other women have been placed in positions of power over the course of the 21st century within worlds that were previously reserved only for men. This is the case of Nicole Junkermann, Mary Barra and Ana Patricia Botin, who exercise their dominance in areas that are as traditionally adverse to female talent as automotive and finance.

