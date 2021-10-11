CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Take Out Contacts With Long Nails Because Yes, It Is Possible

By Catherine Santino
Ultra-long nails are super trendy right now, and for good reason. It’s an undeniably glamorous look and has the ability to instantly transform your mood, making every day feel a little bit more special. However, there are inevitably some downsides (beauty is pain, as they say). Certain everyday tasks can become difficult or near impossible — like taking out contacts, for instance. Optometrist Dr. Margaret Moore tells GLAM that while it’s definitely easier and safer to skip contacts while wearing long nails, it’s not out of the question.

