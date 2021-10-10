Soccer tops Buffalo in final minute

CMU (7-5) earned its fourth-straight win with a 1-0 Mid-American Conference victory against Buffalo (9-3-1) on Sunday. The first half was defined by pace by both teams. Buffalo was able to control their defensive possession longer than the Chippewas, but gave up the ball on multiple occasions. CMU’s defense was able to keep the number one scoring offense in the MAC to zero first half goals. Both squads had six first half shots, and three on goal. CMU had three corner opportunities taking advantage of their offensive prowess but were also unable to score.