2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E On Track For 50K Deliveries By End Of Year
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been gaining in popularity with new vehicle shoppers since its launch late last year, and in spite of the semiconductor chip shortage, it quickly outproduced and outsold the ICE-powered Ford Mustang after just a few months of being on sale. Now, on the eve of earning Car and Driver‘s EV of the Year award and turning a profit early in its lifecycle, Ford has revealed that the EV crossover is on track to record some impressive sales figures by the end of the year.fordauthority.com
Comments / 0