CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E On Track For 50K Deliveries By End Of Year

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been gaining in popularity with new vehicle shoppers since its launch late last year, and in spite of the semiconductor chip shortage, it quickly outproduced and outsold the ICE-powered Ford Mustang after just a few months of being on sale. Now, on the eve of earning Car and Driver‘s EV of the Year award and turning a profit early in its lifecycle, Ford has revealed that the EV crossover is on track to record some impressive sales figures by the end of the year.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive Review: Doubt-Killing Performance

Now we're talkin': With 480 horsepower and a zero-to-60 mph time of under four seconds, Ford should've led with these GT models to begin with. Whether you like it or not, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a sales success and here to stay. According to Ford, it is now on track to deliver 50,000 units by the end of the year, and production for the 2021 model is already sold out. Not bad for a year plagued with pandemic-related shutdowns and industry-wide parts shortages, huh? By this measure, the newer, quicker, and more badass 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition should be another home run.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Mustang Sales Are Suffering

These are truly crazy times in the auto industry, thanks in large part to component shortages, most notably processing chips. That accounts for at least some of the sales slide the Ford Mustang saw in the third quarter of 2021, with total customer deliveries in the United States hitting just 9,115 units during those three months.
CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Next-Generation Full-Size GM Pickup Trucks Coming In 2025

The next generation of full-size GM pickup trucks, including the next-gen Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, will debut in 2025, per statements made by General Motors President Mark Reuss. Reuss addressed the launch of the next-generation full-size GM pickup trucks during the recent GM Investor presentation. The launch of the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Mustang Mach E#Ford Bronco#Ev#Automotive News#The Mach E#The E Transit
thecharlottepost.com

State of shock: Mustang Mach E electrifies Ford’s pony car experience

The Mustang Mach E is the pony car’s first electric version and Ford's first all-electric automobile. Electric vehicles are not for everyone. My week with Ford’s spectacular Mustang Mach E proved that to me. I also learned that with careful choosing, this Mach E could be for me and many...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 Get Less Horsepower Than 2021s

Ford today confirmed to MotorTrend that 2022 Ford Mustangs equipped with the Coyote V-8 engine—that is, the GT and Mach 1—will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque across the board. This was first reported by Ford Authority before being verified by Dearborn. The Ford representative noted that "changes were made to meet more stringent LEV III regulatory emissions requirements that resulted in a horsepower and torque reduction for the 5.0-liter V-8 engine."
CARS
Robb Report

The Ford Mustang Mach-E: Everything We Know About the Spunky All-Electric SUV

Overview It was only a matter of time until Ford released its first fully electric vehicle. And what better way for the Detroit automaker to join the electric revolution than by slapping its most famous nameplate, Mustang, on an EV? Less expected, though, is the form it has taken. Despite its renowned moniker, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t a battery-powered muscle car. Instead, it’s crossover SUV—complete with four doors and room for the entire family in back—that was merely inspired by the 56-year-old pony. Needless to say, this has kicked up some controversy among the Mustang faithful. Auto purists are rarely welcoming of...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Lands On 2021 Wards 10 Best Interior List

FoMoCo products are no stranger to Wards Auto’s award lists, as the 2020 Lincoln Aviator landed on the organizations’ 10 Best Interior List last year, while both the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E with its electrified powertrain and the 2021 Ford F-150 and its 3.5L PowerBoost V6 made the 2021 Ward’s 10 Best Engines list. Now, the Mach-E has scored its second-straight award with a spot on the 2021 Wards 10 Best Interior List.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Gains Optional AWD

For 2021, the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 – the model that offers the most range in the Mach-E lineup – was only available in a rear-wheel drive configuration. However, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Mach-E lineup that the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 will now be available with all-wheel drive as an option, which makes it an intriguing choice for one very good reason.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Volkswagen ID.3

Franz Carl Müller-Lyer didn’t design Hyundais. He was a psychologist, and he died in 1916. His relevance here is the optical illusion he identified. A straight line with outward-pointing arrows at the ends appears shorter than one the same length but with inward-pointing arrows. The Ioniq 5 is a wheeled optical illusion.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford CEO: I'd Have A Mach-E As My Third Car After Bronco, Mustang

Ford CEO Jim Farley wastes no opportunity talking about the company’s all-electric future, but when it comes to his own garage, EVs don’t seem to be a big priority. Here’s what the executive had to say during a segment with Yahoo Finance. “I think, for me as a car guy,...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Toyota Exceeds First-Year RAV4 Prime Deliveries by 400% - Beats ID.4 and Mustang Mach-E

Toyota expected to deliver 5,000 RAV4 Primes in it first model year. It has delivered just under 20,000. Toyota has exceeded the projected American-market delivery rate of the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle by roughly four times its projections. RAV4 Prime sales started on July 27th, 2020 as a 2021 model-year vehicle. This is typical for automakers. Models that launch in the second half of a calendar year are normally called the model year to come. We expect that Toyota will soon switch the RAV4 Prime to a 2022 model year vehicle. The new switch to the 2022 model year will occur in the coming month or two unless there are simply no vehicles to ship due to industry-wide parts shortages.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ranks 3rd In CR Rear Seat Safety Evaluation

Despite some quality-related hiccups, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has received quite a bit of praise from third party entities. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval’s first dedicated electric vehicle beat out its competitors in the compact SUV portion of the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study, while the Michigan State Police determined that it could pass muster as a patrol vehicle for law enforcement agencies. Now, its received another tip of the hat from Consumer Reports, which studied its rear seat safety features and came away impressed.
CARS
CNET

Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV gets tail-happy, fails Swedish moose test

We've made no secret of the fact that we like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's handsome, reasonably priced, offers good range, plenty of practicality and it's fun to drive. That last quality, though, might be the source of some grief for Mach-E owners in the event that they need to quickly swerve to avoid a large object like a moose (or møøse, if you happen to be a member of Monty Python).
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Is a Cummins R2.8 Diesel Engine Right for This ’69 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55?

Four Wheeler Reader, Curtis: My FJ55 Needs a New Powerplant!. In 1988 I purchased a 1969 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55 when I lived in Wyoming and worked for the Indian Health Service. It got 100 miles per quart of oil at the time, but it would go anywhere under any conditions and cost me only $600, plus a lot of parts to repair it. I rebuilt the venerable but somewhat underpowered F engine in about 1992. That was 30 years ago. It has served me well, but it's showing its age.
CARS
Benzinga

Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Monday it sold and produced more Mustang Mach-Es in September compared to a month ago. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold 1,578 Mustang Mach-Es in September, up 9% compared to the 1,448 units sold in August, but the numbers are still below the peak hit three months ago; the sales of the all-electric crossover reached 2,854 units in July.
DEARBORN, MI
GeekyGadgets

2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition revealed

Ford has confirmed that for the first time, a Stealth Edition Mustang is joining the lineup. The Stealth Edition Appearance Package is only available on the 310 horsepower EcoBoost Premium Mustang. The package promises a more menacing look for the car. As the name suggests, the Stealth Edition Appearance Package...
CARS
Truth About Cars

2022 Ford Mustang V8 Will Be Down on Power

Ford will be reducing output for the 2022 Mustang GT and Mach 1 coupe. Both models will have 10 fewer horsepower and 10 fewer pound-feet of torque than the previous model year, with the culprit being emission compliance. Changes reportedly only pertain to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. That means EcoBoost...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2010 Blue Ford Mustang GT ROUSH 427R

CARFAX One-Owner. Blue 2010 Ford Mustang GT ROUSH 427R RWD 5-Speed 4.6L V8 r, ROUSH 427R, 4.6L V8. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy