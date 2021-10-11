CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Galactic Grill: Give it Some Space

By Guy Selga Jr.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalactic Grill is a quick service restaurant in Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Formally known as Tomorrowland Terrace, this eatery serves up standard fast food fare, such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and a salad. Galactic Grill is consistently busy and its massive outdoor seating area is usually full of people chowing down. We assume this is because of its highly visible location and proximity to some of Disneyland’s most popular rides. Despite the droves of people who eat here, TouringPlans.com and Unofficial Guide to Disneyland readers rate it the second worst quick service restaurant in the park. Ratings on Google aren’t much better, with Galactic Grill averaging 3.6 stars out of 5.

