First, I want to apologize to all of Bills Mafia for over analyzing the past losses to the Chiefs and going with my brain instead my heart to predict last night’s game. I want to say that maybe I was just using reverse psychology in my head and motivating the Bills to come out on top this week. Well, it worked! The Bills went out there and dominated, bucking all of the prior trends that had me concerned heading into that game.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO