EU assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail for authorisation

By Metro US
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday it will assess the risks and benefits...

#Covid 19#Authorisation#Antibodies#Eu#Regeneron Roche#Reuters#The European Union#Ema#Lilly#Kineret Celltrion#Roactemra
