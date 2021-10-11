CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Monday Down South: Zach Calzada is as unlikely a legend as they come

By Matt Hinton
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. Admit it: You thought it was over. It’s OK. You had every right to think it was over. By all rights, it was over. We all know how these things go, and how they don’t. A big home underdog, energized by an overachieving quarterback and a feral crowd, comes out swinging and puts up the fight of its life on the way to a shocking lead against one of the sport’s heavyweight contenders; the upset sirens go off, the ratings swell, the energy in the stadium shifts from determined hope to stunned belief. Wait: This is actually happening. The tension holds, for a while.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young gets message from Nick Saban before Alabama's game against Florida

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Person
Nick Saban
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Clay Travis: Texas A&M shocks the world

Long after midnight in Northgate, the collection of college bars just off Texas A&M’s campus, “Sweet Home Alabama” blared from one of the bar sound systems as A&M students leaned over the bar rails and flooded the area streets celebrating their team’s monumental 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide. A group of Aggie students screamed along with their own lyrics, “We own Alabama,” they chanted in time to the song.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Basketball#American Football#Texas A M#A M
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban’s comments about Alabama raise eyebrows

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation and a clear favorite to run the table and compete for yet another national title. And then Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to complete a shocking upset.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
FanSided

Heisman rankings after Week 5: Bijan Robinson makes statement, Matt Corral falters, Bryce Young lurks

Bijan Robinson claims the top spot in the Heisman rankings after Week 5 but Bryce Young, Desmond Ridder and more are lurking in the Heisman Trophy race. Every college football fan — or so it seemed — was certain about the 2021 Heisman Trophy race. It was all going to come down to Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler or North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Others might sniff the top of the rankings, but the trophy belonged to one of those two signal-callers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: A&M QB Zach Calzada scrambles for 25-yard TD

The No. 15 Texas A&M football team is having a but if trouble passing the ball against Mississippi State. The Aggies have a couple nice completions but, for the most part, the team has focused on the running game. The Aggies found themselves trailing at home late in the third...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy