Apple 500,000 sq. ft. Los Angeles campus part of Hollywood plans

If you want to get into the spirit of Halloween without being scared by Halloween theme park prices, there are lots of free ways to get into the spooky spirit. You can seek out a free Halloween event—and trick-or-treating is always free. But for a fun night of exploring the city and getting in the holiday mood, nothing beats checking out the skeletons our neighbors have dragged out of the closets. One of the perks of living in the film capital of the world is that the people who make movies bring that same love of spectacle and entertaining to their front yards. Some homes go all out with spooky, sweet, creepy, and cool Halloween decorations that you can drive or walk by, while others create private haunted houses that rival the spectacles at big theme parks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO