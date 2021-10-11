CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PB&J sandwiches become hot topic during Bills-Chiefs delay

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs had to wait out a weather delay during their game on Sunday night, and the halt in play gave NBC’s broadcast team an opportunity to dive into an important topic — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The start of the second half of...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

WBUR

NFL locker room sandwiches lead to a debate over the perfect PB&J ratio

Sunday's NFL game was served with a side of peanut butter and jelly. Controversy over the ratio of peanut butter to jelly sparked when thunderstorms interrupted the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup, as NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya reported during a game delay. "They are eating sandwiches — although...
NFL
Audacy

Weather delay during SNF leads to riveting debate over PB&J sandwiches

In Kansas City, any discussion of local cuisine begins and ends with barbecue. But Sunday night, all anyone could talk about were the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches served to players at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills—winners of four straight—would conquer the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Bills-Chiefs return from halftime weather delay

The Bills-Chiefs showdown at Arrowhead Stadium resumed after a weather delay of about an hour with Buffalo leading 24-13 to start the second half. About half the crowd of 70,000 fans stuck out the weather delay, which dumped plenty of rain on the field. But many were in their cars and lined up at the parking lot exits as Harrison Butker kicked off to start the second half.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs Chiefs delayed with lightning in the area

No truth to reports that the Bills are catching lightning in a bottle. The Buffalo Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been delayed by weather. There is lightning in the area, but it’s mother nature and not Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense. We knew this was a possibility, so hopefully the team has a plan in place.
NFL
phl17.com

How much peanut butter do you put on your PB&J?

A debate has started on social media about the proper ratio of peanut butter to jelly on a PB&J sandwich. It started when Sunday night’s NFL game between the Bills and Chiefs had a weather delay and the players were served peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Many players complained there was too much peanut butter and that lead to some discussion online. Some said it should be a two to one ratio in favor of peanut butter, while most folks said it should be 50/50.
NFL
959theriver.com

What Is The Perfect PB&J?

When going for a snack or a quick lunch I have many times reached for an old favorite. PB&J. Yep, peanut butter & jelly. Oh yeah! It’s simple, has nourishment and takes you back to another time when you were much more care free. Your childhood. I can remember getting up on a Saturday morning and sitting down to watch cartoons with a loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter and some jelly and a big jug of milk. That brings back some great memories! Apparently this past Sunday night on Sunday Night Football there arose a controversy about PB&J and just what is the proper ratio of peanut butter to jelly to make the perfect sandwich. I’m about 60-40 kinda guy myself, but there seems to be a wide variance of thought on this difficult formula. For more info and insight read below.
