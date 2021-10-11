CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romelu Lukaku Lifts Lid on 'Painful & Helpful' First Chelsea Spell Before £97.5M Return

By Matt Debono
 4 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has opened up on his first spell at Chelsea admitting it was a 'painful' but 'helpful' time before leaving and developing ahead of his 2021 Stamford Bridge return.

He initially arrived in west London back in 2011, 10 years ago, from Belgian side Anderlecht but failed to be given a chance in the first team.

Lukaku made 25 appearances for the Blues in all competitions during his first spell, not getting on the scoresheet, 10 of those being in the Premier League.

Lukaku opted to head elsewhere in 2014. He joined Everton on a permanent deal before leaving to Manchester United.

The Belgian ended up at Inter Milan, then re-signed for Chelsea this summer for £97.5 million, a club-record fee.

Lukaku was among club legends every day between 2011 and 2014. Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba were just three key names.

He reflected on his first spell and detailed the 'painful and helpful' time he had in west London.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"It was painful and helpful, but I would say more helpful because it gave me the mentality and the mindset that I needed to become the player I am today," he told the official Chelsea website on his first spell.

"The team was very good but nobody saw the extra work they did after the training sessions. As an 18-year-old, I saw first-hand every day how much the players worked on their craft.

"That’s when I knew that was what you had to do to become this type of player. I told myself “when I’m not playing, this is what I’m going to do” and it basically just became a lifestyle."

