Bloodline of military service stretching back to Battle of Waterloo: Soldier, 24, tells of his pride at becoming SEVENTH generation of his family to serve in the Army over past 222 years

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

When Brigadier Stephen Cartwright watched his son pass out from Sandhurst recently, the tearful occasion marked 222 years of military service for his family which stretches back to the Battle of Waterloo and beyond.

Members of the Cartwright / Stewart family have also served on the battlefields of Crimea, in the Great War, at Dunkirk in the Second World War and, more recently, when Brigadier Cartwright commanded the Black Watch in Afghanistan.

Second Lieutenant Alexander James Stewart Cartwright, 24, graduated from the British Army's officer training school earlier this year.

Father-of-four Brigadier Cartwright told The Sun that he cried when watching his son in the ceremony, whilst Alexander said he was hoping to 'do my forefathers proud'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t59xx_0cNlI7gR00
When Brigadier Stephen Cartwright watched his son Alexander pass out from Sandhurst recently (the pair pictured on the day), the tearful occasion marked 222 years of military service for his family which stretches back to the Battle of Waterloo and beyond

The family's military history began in 1799, when Scotsman Donald Stewart joined the 72nd Regiment of Foot (also known as the Duke of Albany's Own Highlanders).

Donald, who the family do not have an image or painting of, went on to serve at Waterloo, where French forces led by Napoleon Bonaparte were defeated in 1815.

Donald's son, who was given the same name, served in the 8th Battalion of the Gordon Highlanders and fought against Russian Emperor Nicholas I's forces in the Crimean War from 1853 to 1856.

The third member of the family to serve for Britain was Alexander's great-grandfather Peter Baxter Stewart, who joined the 2nd Gordon Highlanders in 1891.

Although he retired in 1912, he re-joined following the outbreak of the First World War, where he was killed aged 42 in the Battle of Loos in 1915.

The skirmish is remembered for being the first time that Britain used poison gas on the battlefield.

The British went on to suffer more than 50,000 casualties at Loos, nearly double the number of German losses.

Alexander's great-grandfather, Major Francis Ernest Hadgraft Cartwright, also served in the Great War.

He went on to serve in the Second World War and was sent to northern France as part of the British Expeditionary Force shortly before Allied troops were hemmed in by German forces and had to be evacuated from Dunkirk.

Major Cartwright retired in 1951 after also serving on the Western Front in Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery's North West Europe campaign of 1944/45, which led to Nazi German's surrender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnYJ0_0cNlI7gR00
Alex's father, Brigadier Cartwright, served in Bosnia and Kosovo before commanding the Black Watch in Helmand Province

Captain Peter Cartwright, Alexander's great-uncle, died in a training accident while serving with the British Army's elite SAS unit in Malaya in 1953.

The next generation of soldiers is Lieutenant Colonel Ian Gordon Stewart Cartwright, 84, who now lives in Lincolnshire.

He was commissioned into the Royal Highland Fusiliers and served from 1958 to 1990 in various conflicts, including in what became known as the Aden Emergency in Yemen.

His brother, Lieutenant Frank Cartwright, was commissioned into the same regiment in 1945 and was seconded to the Gurkha Regiment until 1948.

Alex's father, Brigadier Cartwright, served in Bosnia and Kosovo before commanding the Black Watch - which is part of the Royal Regiment of Scotland - in Helmand Province.

His brother, Brigadier Paul Adrian Stewart Cartwright, held the same position with the Royal Highland Fusiliers during the First Gulf War.

Alexander's father, who was awarded an OBE for his service in Afghanistan, is now leading a military and diplomatic team in Palestine.

The young officer, who had his Sandhurst ceremony in August, added: 'None of us joined the Army to be wealthy.

'But they've looked after us extremely well. It's in our blood. I've genuinely loved every minute of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35R6rJ_0cNlI7gR00
Members of the Cartwright / Stewart family have also served on the battlefields of Crimea, in the Great War, at Dunkirk in the Second World War and, more recently, when Brigadier Cartwright commanded the Black Watch in Afghanistan

The seven generations of military heritage, and how they are related to Second Lieutenant Alexander Cartwright

Donald Stewart (great, great, great, great-grandfather)

Born: 1769

Regiment: 72nd Regiment of Foot

Campaigns: Battle of Waterloo, 1815

Donald Stewart (great, great, great-grandfather)

Born: 1827

Regiment: 8th Battalion of the Gordon Highlanders

Campaigns: Crimean War

Peter Baxter Stewart (great, great-grandfather)

Born: 1873

Regiment: 2nd Battalion of the Gordon Highlanders

Campaigns: Killed in action in 1915 Battle of Loos

Major Francis Ernest Hadgraft Cartwright (great, great-grandfather)

Born: 1896

Regiment: 1st Battalion Sussex Yeomanry (WW1), Royal Scots Fusiliers (WW2)

Served: First World War, Second World War

Lieutenant Colonel Ian Gordon Stewart Cartwright (grandfather)

Born: 1937

Regiment: Royal Highland Fusiliers

Campaigns: from 1958 to 1990 in various conflicts, including in what became known as the Aden Emergency in Yemen.

Captain Peter Baxter Stewart Cartwright (great-uncle)

Born: 1929

Regiment: Royal Scots Fusiliers

Service: Killed in training accident while serving with SAS in Malaya in 1953

Lieutenant Frank Edward Stewart Cartwright (great-uncle

Born: 1927

Regiment: Royal Scots Fusiliers, 7th Royal Gurkha Regiment

Brigadier Paul Adrian Stewart Cartwright (uncle)

Born: 1961

Regiment: Royal Highland Fusiliers

Campaigns: First Gulf War

Brigadier Stephen John Cartwright (father)

Born: 1968

Regiment: Royal Household Fusiliers, later Black Watch, Royal Regiment of Scotland

IN THIS ARTICLE
wabcradio.com

US Marine who rescued baby in Afghanistan under investigation

NEW YORK (77WABC) – It’s an image the world will never forget, a US Marine saving a baby’s life by pulling him to safety as a massive crowd gathered outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Now that marine, Lance Corporal Hunter Ian Clark, is under investigation. Clark’s command is looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Army Times

Green Beret killed during water training identified

The Army has identified the Green Beret killed in a water training exercise Tuesday afternoon at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead died while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group Maritime Assessment Course, which prepares soldiers for Combat Diver Qualification Course.
MILITARY
The Independent

Female soldier criticises US Army grooming standards after being required to remove French manicure

A female soldier in the National Guard has shared her grievances over the US Army’s uniform protocol while revealing that she had to remove her French manicure to adhere to guidelines.On Thursday, Major General Johanna Clyborne, a lawyer who focuses on legal issues particular to the United States Armed Forces, and who is currently assigned the assistant adjutant general in the Minnesota National Guard, addressed the strict uniform rules on Twitter.“Why the Army thinks a French manicure is an ‘obnoxious’ colour compared to the civilian world, which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me,” Clyborne tweeted...
MILITARY
Army Times

‘Dark Eagle’ has landed: US Army finishes equipping first unit with hypersonic capability — minus the missiles

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has completed its delivery of the first hypersonic weapon capability to a unit two days ahead of deadline, according to service officials from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. Those officials were on the ground at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state as the unit unloaded the last of the trucks containing equipment for the battery.
MILITARY
fox4kc.com

Fort Leavenworth Army officer dies following illness

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 51-year-old Army officer assigned to Fort Leavenworth died over the weekend following an illness. Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for Soldiers Col. Charles (Chuck) Rambo died Saturday, Sept. 25, according to U.S. Army officials. Rambo served in his current position since 2019 and at...
MILITARY
WALB 10

Ft. Benning soldiers awarded silver stars for serving in Battle of Mogadishu

FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Some military heroes were honored locally today on the anniversary of a famous 1993 incident in Somalia known as “Black Hawk Down.”. On Fort Benning, the Army awarded 18 silver stars to soldiers who fought in the Battle of Mogadishu, followed by demonstrations including Black Hawk helicopters flying in and a mock battle between American and Mogadishu, or Somali, soldiers.
MILITARY
pinalcentral.com

Scheller served his country

Sen. Kelly, Sen. Sinema, Rep. O’Halleran: Please, I beg you, please do all you can to persuade the military to restore Lt. Col. Scheller's freedom and all his service benefits. It is a travesty to throw a 17-year military service hero, who served this country well, in the brig for speaking out against the botched rescue mission in Afghanistan resulting in the deaths of military soldiers. This only makes a bad situation critically worse for those family members who lost loved ones and have to see this injustice done against someone who had the guts to speak out for them! It’s like they also got thrown in the brig themselves! It is a travesty the military made a critical mistake in killing a family with a missile strike, including little children, based entirely on false intel.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
