Teen dies after ATVs flip at Michigan dunes
MEARS, Mich. (AP) — Police say a teenager has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash at sand dunes in northern Michigan. Another 13-year-old was injured Sunday at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Oceana County. The two were cousins from Illinois. Sheriff Craig Mast says the teens were riding ATVs at a high speed when the vehicles flipped at a steep spot. The dunes, 75 miles north of Grand Rapids, are a popular place for ATVs, Jeeps and other off-road vehicles.nbc25news.com
