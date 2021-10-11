2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

Charts And Breadth Improve But Insiders Remain Sellers. The major equity indexes closed higher Thursday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes dipped and NASDAQ volume rose from the prior session. All closed at or near their intraday highs with several resistance levels being violated to the upside. As well, cumulative market also saw improvement. However, while the charts and breadth statistics improved, some of the McClellan OB/OS Oscillators are now overbought while insiders have not eased their selling activity that is at levels that have frequently presaged market weakness as described below. As such, the OB/OS levels and insider action are restraining us from being more enthusiastic beyond shifting our near-term macro-outlook for equities from “neutral/negative” to “neutral”.

