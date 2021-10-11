CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs artificial intelligence (AI) gains importance with the ongoing digital transformation, tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are well-positioned to gain owing to their consistent product innovations and expanded market reach. Conversely, we think fundamentally weak AI stocks Palantir (PLTR) and C3.ai (AI) could suffer a downturn in the near term. So, these two stocks are best avoided now. Read on.The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to perform problem-solving, visual perception, speech recognition, decision making, and language processing using real-time data has increased its demand from several industries. And with the rapid digitalization of various industries, the applications of AI are expected to increase. The global AI market is expected to grow at a 35% CAGR to $171.02 billion by 2025.

