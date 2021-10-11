It’s National Coming Out Day along with Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day

It’s not just a day to celebrate Christopher Columbus and Indigenous peoples.

President Biden proclaimed Monday as National Coming Out Day for LGBTQ people who are considering openly declaring their sexuality.

“Those who are contemplating coming out: know that you are loved for who you are,” Biden said in the proclamation. “My administration will always have your back, and we will continue fighting for the full measure of equality, dignity, and respect you deserve.”

Biden said it’s important for all Americans to recognize the contributions of all sexual minorities, including those who live openly with their sexuality and those still in the closet.

“I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are – regardless of whether or not you’ve come out,” he said.

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) tweeted that coming out as gay at the age of 24 was “one of the scariest decisions I’ve ever made but also one of the best.”

Biden made history last week by becoming the first president to recognize Monday Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day.

Historians and Native Americans say it’s important to recognize the death and devastation that European colonialists like Columbus brought to the Americas, along with recognizing their skill as explorers.

Gay rights advocates cheered the 33rd annual Coming Out Day, noting that it has picked up notoriety in recent years as more Americans respect gay rights and the rights of all people to live openly with their sexuality without fear or discrimination.

“National Coming Out Day exists to promote a safe, inclusive and loving world where LGBTQ+ people can live truthfully, openly and without fear,” said Joni Madison, interim president of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights group.

The HRC said it’s particularly important to make the internet a safer space for LGBTQ youth, whose online presence often plays a key role in their coming out process.

Despite progress, some 25% of LGBTQ youths have experienced cyberbullying and the numbers are even higher for trans people and people of color, an HRC survey revealed.

The problems are particularly severe for indigenous people who are also members of LGBTQ communities.

The Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicide among LBGTQ people, says a recent survey showed about half of Native Americans who are LGBTQ have considered suicide and 31% actually attempted suicide in the past year.