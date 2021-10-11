CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

It’s National Coming Out Day along with Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

It’s not just a day to celebrate Christopher Columbus and Indigenous peoples.

President Biden proclaimed Monday as National Coming Out Day for LGBTQ people who are considering openly declaring their sexuality.

“Those who are contemplating coming out: know that you are loved for who you are,” Biden said in the proclamation. “My administration will always have your back, and we will continue fighting for the full measure of equality, dignity, and respect you deserve.”

Biden said it’s important for all Americans to recognize the contributions of all sexual minorities, including those who live openly with their sexuality and those still in the closet.

“I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are – regardless of whether or not you’ve come out,” he said.

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) tweeted that coming out as gay at the age of 24 was “one of the scariest decisions I’ve ever made but also one of the best.”

Biden made history last week by becoming the first president to recognize Monday Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day.

Historians and Native Americans say it’s important to recognize the death and devastation that European colonialists like Columbus brought to the Americas, along with recognizing their skill as explorers.

Gay rights advocates cheered the 33rd annual Coming Out Day, noting that it has picked up notoriety in recent years as more Americans respect gay rights and the rights of all people to live openly with their sexuality without fear or discrimination.

“National Coming Out Day exists to promote a safe, inclusive and loving world where LGBTQ+ people can live truthfully, openly and without fear,” said Joni Madison, interim president of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights group.

The HRC said it’s particularly important to make the internet a safer space for LGBTQ youth, whose online presence often plays a key role in their coming out process.

Despite progress, some 25% of LGBTQ youths have experienced cyberbullying and the numbers are even higher for trans people and people of color, an HRC survey revealed.

The problems are particularly severe for indigenous people who are also members of LGBTQ communities.

The Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicide among LBGTQ people, says a recent survey showed about half of Native Americans who are LGBTQ have considered suicide and 31% actually attempted suicide in the past year.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
culvercityobserver.com

Columbus Day -- Indigenous People's Day

"On September 28th, City Council moved forward on assigning the Landmarks Commission the responsibility of interpreting and contextualizing the City Hall murals, supported by an ad hoc Council committee consisting of Oscar De La Torre and Christine Parra. Their role is to advise the Landmarks Commission and to make recommendations, participating in the Commission discussions. De La Torre is interested in issues of racial injustice while Parra is interested in interpretation and education. The Arts Commission will also be involved." The City's landmark commission posted on 9/30 on Facebook.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Virginia Mercury

Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite

By Elisa J. Sobo, San Diego State University; and Michael Lambert and Valerie Lambert, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations […] The post Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Undocumented immigrants and public schools stealthily destroying America

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
KGET

Reparations Task Force ends 2-day meeting into effects of slavery, government on Black Californians

The California Reparations Task Force wrapped up its two-day long meeting today and is looking into how slavery and government decisions have created a wealth gap between black and white Californian and will recommend possible remedies. “You call it reparations, I call it justice,” said Lawrence Lucas, USDA Coalition of Minorty Employees. California’s Reparations Task […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

The media loves ‘missing White women.’ Black women are already missing from public view.

You cannot miss what is not seen. Because U.S. society often renders Black women invisible, public outcry may be muted or absent when we go missing. This time around, the widespread coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder set off at least some discussion of its counterpart: a lack of media coverage of missing Black girls and women. That absence can best be understood as part of a larger societal attitude toward Black girls and women, in which the American body politic keeps us on the margins of society.
SOCIETY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Land Back: A Necessary Act of Reparations

Editors’ Note: This article comes from the Summer 2021 edition of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “The World We Want: In Search of New Economic Paradigms.”. Last summer, millions of people mobilized worldwide to demand change to the policing system that continues to brutalize and murder Black people with little to no consequence. The massive protests have led to a period of reckoning of systemic racism in the United States. Suddenly, many white-led organizations and white individuals have begun to take a much greater interest in the history and experience of people of color. Books about racial inequality have been ﬂying off the shelves. Diversity and inclusion consultants are in high demand. Many nonproﬁts have felt pressure to make statements about their commitment to the movement for Black lives.1.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Coming Out Day#Columbus Day#Indigenous Peoples#Lgbtq#Native Americans#European#The Human Rights Campaign#Hrc
Madison County Journal

Why we need to combat Critical Race Theory

Across America a radical ideology is taking hold. Critical race theory argues that the United States is founded on racial supremacy and oppression. Instead of viewing each American as an individual, critical race theory teaches people to regard one another as either an oppressor or one of the oppressed. A form of Marxism, critical race theory categorizes society not by class, but by race. It is an inherently divisive ideology.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

The first battle in the culture wars: The quality of diversity

American diversity is in the spotlight as racial discrimination in the United States reemerges as a major topic of public discussion, touching everything from education to housing to policing. The context of the quality of American diversity is inescapable as multiple debates around race relations continue to rage. We tend to think of diversity in demographic terms, but that’s an incomplete take. It has a qualitative element to it – it exists as a reality with which we all interact. The debate around voting rights, for example, applies to an American electorate that overwhelmingly lives in racially segregated communities. Even the...
EDUCATION
kmvt

Indigenous Peoples’ Day replacing Columbus Day in many communities

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Communities nationwide are transitioning from calling the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day. This recasting is seen as a step towards honoring Indigenous peoples as the first inhabitants of what is now the United States. “First of all, Columbus never made it...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

We can celebrate both Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day

The first official Columbus Day celebration occurred in 1792 in New York, to commemorate the tricentennial of the explorer’s landing. A century later, President Benjamin Harrison issued a proclamation “recommending to the people the observance in all their localities of the 400th anniversary of the discovery of America” and describing Christopher Columbus as “the pioneer of progress and enlightenment.”
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy