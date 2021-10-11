Vegan Stovetop Meat Lasagna (Skillet Lasagna)

Lasagna is undoubtedly one of Italy's most ubiquitous dishes, yet its name actually comes from a Greek word, "laganon," according to The Proud Italian, which translates to "thin strips of bread" (via Garrubbo Guide). Nevertheless, lasagna does not even necessarily demand the inclusion of pasta, as recipe developer Kristen Carli, demonstrated to us with her wonderfully creative recipe for 30-minute polenta lasagna. Moreover, although "laganon" makes no reference to meat whatsoever, the "classic" Italian lasagna is the Bolognese version, which is known for being packed with various combinations of beef, veal, and/or pork. That being said, Carli, who is also a private practice registered dietitian in Scottsdale, Arizona, has now introduced us to this clever recipe for a red sauce lasagna that doesn't use any red meat at all.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO