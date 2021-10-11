CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commerce, GA

Suspect steals over $100K in materials from SK Battery site

mainstreetnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommerce police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole over $100,000 worth of materials from the SK Battery construction site. "On Oct. 2, the vehicle pictured was used to steal in excess of $100,000 dollars worth of materials from the SK Battery construction site," the Commerce Police Department said in a social media announcement. "The suspect used the pictured vehicle for one trip and came back a second time in a newer model burgundy Dodge Ram 3500 to steal more items. The Ford had a black dump style trailer in tow and the Ram was towing a red dump style trailer."

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commerce, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Commerce, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk#Dodge#Hispanic
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy