Suspect steals over $100K in materials from SK Battery site

Commerce police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole over $100,000 worth of materials from the SK Battery construction site. "On Oct. 2, the vehicle pictured was used to steal in excess of $100,000 dollars worth of materials from the SK Battery construction site," the Commerce Police Department said in a social media announcement. "The suspect used the pictured vehicle for one trip and came back a second time in a newer model burgundy Dodge Ram 3500 to steal more items. The Ford had a black dump style trailer in tow and the Ram was towing a red dump style trailer."