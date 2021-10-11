Guilty Gear Strive October update will include changes to mechanics

Ubisoft brings the world of Far Cry 6 to Uno with The Call of Yara DLC. This latest DLC features a Yara-inspired board and menu, exclusive themed cards, and an immersive audio soundtrack. At the start of each game, players are dealt seven cards and gain 300 Pesos, with an additional 100 Pesos being granted at the start of each turn. These pesos can be spent on hiring the services of Libertad legends who will offer bonuses that affect gameplay. Get a brief rundown of each below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO