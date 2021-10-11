Guilty Gear Strive October update will include changes to mechanics
Arc System Works has confirmed that the next big update for Guilty Gear Strive will arrive later this week on October 15th. The upcoming update will make adjustments to game mechanics and rules in addition to character balance changes, according to the developer. A couple of examples given include changes to the qualities of Faultless Defense, extending the input buffer time, and increasing the time window for throw clashes.egmnow.com
