CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Bad Bunny! El Chapo! All-out war! Narcos: Mexico trailer sets up a fiery final season

By Derek Lawrence
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for the madness to begin. Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which will mark the end of the Narcos Universe... for now. Set in the '90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna, who isn't expected to return) imprisonment, the final season, which features the franchise's first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the "more violent and chaotic world" that still exists in Mexico, according to showrunner Carlo Bernard. "There is no end to this stuff, so at some point you just have to draw a line and work towards that," Bernard recently told EW. "We tried to design something that captured the sprawling, ongoing nature of the phenomenon and tragedy of the drug business, but also told a satisfying and complete story."

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickprime.com

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Ending Explained: What happens with Felix?

Narcos: Mexico is an American-Mexican crime drama streaming tv sequence created and produced by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, which premiered on Netflix on November 16, 2018. It was initially the fourth season of the Netflix sequence Narcos. , but it surely was finally developed as a companion...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Narcos Mexico Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More Updates!!

“Narcos: Mexico” has completed season 1 with a huge success and enormous popularity among the fans. Now, The series returning back for the second season of entertainment just for you guys. The Series an Impeccable Support after the first season released back on 16 November 2018. Fans and Supporters all...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Is Out for Blood in Final Season Part 1 Finale Trailer

"We have to get them. All of them," declares Maggie (Lauren Cohan) about The Reapers in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1, "Promises Broken." In the Season 11A finale, "For Blood," Maggie and Reapers leader Pope (Ritchie Coster) are out for blood as both sides go to war over Meridian: the community that Maggie and the Wardens lost to "The Chosen Ones." As Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) march on Meridian with their walker horde to save a starving Alexandria, those back home fight the elements — and a flood of walkers — during a violent storm that threatens to destroy the battered community that's shed enough blood.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Gerardo Méndez
Person
El Chapo
Person
Diego Luna
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Full Seasons For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer, ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Premiere Date, ‘Alex Rider’ Sneak Peak, Netflix and Walmart Team Up and More!

CBS has given full season orders to two of their new series NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International. Both series are spinoffs of established brands for the network and have performed well in their first few airings. A total episode count was not announced. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Drops Intense Trailer Ahead of November Debut

Ahead of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which premieres on Nov. 5, Netflix shared an intense trailer, showing another violent drug war erupting as a new generation of kingpins emerge in the wake of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) arrest. According to Netflix, “truth is the...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

War Begins In the Final Dune Trailer

Dune arrives in theaters and on HBO Max later this month, and the final trailer teases the epic war to come. Warner Bros. Pictures released the final trailer for the Denis Villeneuve-directed film, which hits day-and-date on October 22nd. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hanna’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer Out, Amazon Prime Sets Premiere Date – NYCC

The teaser trailer for the third season of Amazon Prime’s Hanna was debuted today at New York Comic Con. The six one-hour episodes will start on Nov. 24. As previously announced, Ray Liotta joins the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. Evans sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, a true patriot who will do what needs to be done to protect his country. This season continues the journey of Hanna, an extraordinary young woman played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Narcos#Dea
TVLine

TVLine Items: Money Heist Teaser, Legends Vets Return and More

After a deadly start in Volume 1, Money Heist is upping the ante in the first teaser for the series’ dramatic conclusion. Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 with its final five episodes, Volume 2 marks the end of the heist. But before the action wraps up, the Professor will snap out of his grief-stricken stupor and come up with a plan to save the rest of the Bella Ciao bandits. “In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” the Professor intones in the super-amped clip. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The teaser also...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

The new Season 6 trailer has finally dropped

It feels like the wait for the new Outlander trailer has been a particularly long one. But, finally, the wait is over and fans can check out what Season 6 of the hit historical time-traveling series has to offer. With plenty of delays that have been out of Starz’s control...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
blackchronicle.com

Issa Rae Shares ‘Insecure’ Trailer for Final Season

After a glorious and entertaining 4 seasons, Insecure is coming to an end. While we hate to see the beloved series go, it just can’t get here fast enough. This October 24th the fifth and final season of the culture’s favorite HBO series kicks off and in the latest trailer we get an idea of what to expect from Issa (Issa Rae) and company as they embark on the next chapters of their lives.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy