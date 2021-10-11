CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in bar shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

The woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a St. Paul bar was identified Monday as a 27-year-old from St. Paul

Marquisha D. Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar, police said. Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were were wounded and are expected to survive. Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.

The suspects had not been charged by early Monday. Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.

“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life,” police spokesman Steve Linders said Sunday. “And I think about the poor woman who was just out enjoying herself.

"One minute she’s dancing, smiling and laughing, and the next she’s dying in friend’s arms. It’s nothing short of a tragedy.”

The Seventh Street Truck bar is in an entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Center, where the NHL’s Minnesota Wild play. Linders said he doesn’t recall any recent previous calls for police service to Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

“It’s just not on our radar as a spot where we see this type of thing,” Linders said. “We don’t see this type of thing anywhere.”

Pioneer Press

St. Paul man pleads guilty in federal court to robbery spree that ended with crash, police standoff in June

A St. Paul man pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of robbery, acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk announced Wednesday. Warren Dean, 27, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act in relation to a robbery spree of St. Paul businesses in June that ended with a police chase, car crash and four-hour standoff in Minneapolis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Hurt In 3 Separate Minneapolis Shootings, All Within 45 Minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, seven were shot in three separate incidents, according to police. The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition. (credit: CBS) The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. One person was hurt, and police described their injuries as non-life-threatening. And the third shooting occurred at about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

One dead, 14 wounded in St. Paul bar shooting

Multiple shooters opened fire early Sunday morning in a crowded downtown St. Paul bar, killing a 20-year-old woman and wounding 14 others. Saint Paul police say the calls came in around 12:15 a.m. from the Seventh Street Truck Park, located near the Xcel Energy Center. "Officers rushed to the scene,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Records Show Man Charged In St. Paul Shooting Got Multiple Breaks From The System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with murder and attempted murder in the St. Paul bar shooting last weekend has a long criminal history, and court records show 33-year-old Terry Brown should never have had a gun. It appears that at every turn Brown was given breaks by the system, breaks that allowed him to be free to go into the Seventh Street Truck bar Saturday night. In 2018, Brown was charged with a felony for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case. He had a long record, with felonies including a 2016 conviction for violating the same no-contact order. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

One killed, 14 wounded in shooting inside a St. Paul bar early Sunday morning

One woman is dead and another 14 people were wounded in an early morning shootout at a St. Paul bar, the largest mass shooting in the city in recent history. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said people began "frantically" calling 911 and begging for help. Police arrived to a chaotic scene at Seventh Street Truck Park, a busy bar and food hall on the 200 block of Seventh Street West, to find more than a dozen gunshot victims. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Shootout Inside St Paul Bar Leaves Young Woman Dead, 14 Injured

St Paul (KROC AM News) - An apparent gun battle inside a St Paul bar has left one person dead and sent more than a dozen others to the hospital. The St Paul Police Dept. reports ”Multiple 911 callers frantically begged for help after more than a dozen people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar in Saint Paul early Sunday morning.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
