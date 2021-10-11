CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 8 cents at $7.3325 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.75 cents at $5.3175 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 42 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 18.50 cents at $12.3975 a bushel.

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: More Mixed Trade

Corn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents lower and wheat is 2 to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with early gains fading. Ethanol margins have improved with production up again by 54,000 barrels per day, with stocks dropping 84,000 barrels to keep the supportive trend going. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting with little weather concerns there so far.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower Ahead of Report; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are is 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 13 to 14 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade continuing to grind along the lower end of the range in pre-report action. The WASDE report is expected to show yield slightly lower at 175.9 bushels per acre (bpa), with carryout at 1.420 billion bushels (bb), up slightly from last month.
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

October WASDE holds a mixed bag for the grain markets

The October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates were bearish for the row crop sector but positive for wheat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased soybean yield by nearly 1 bushel per acre over September to 51.5 bushel per acre in the report issued on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The largest production changes are for Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Harvested acres were left unchanged from last month at 86.4 million acres but production was increased to 4.448 billion bushels which was up 74 million bushels from September.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Limited, Mixed Trade Developing

Market movements have stabilized at the end of the week with narrowly mixed price shifts seen in cattle markets following aggressive gains through the week. Hog futures have trickled higher Friday morning as traders focus on establishing longer-term stability. Limited activity is seen in livestock trade Friday morning as traders...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Outside Markets Lead the Way Lower

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, and December KC wheat is down 1 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are weaker overnight except for soybean oil which continues to rally. Outside market influence is certainly negative today which could make it difficult for agriculture contracts to find their footing.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Slide Lower

November soybeans fell 10 3/4 cents to their lowest close in six months, still pressured by USDA’s finding of 256 mb of soybean stocks on Sept. 1. Other grain-related contracts were mixed with December oats finishing a dime higher. December corn closed down 3/4 cent and March corn was unchanged....
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

USDA Grain Stocks Report Shows Lower Numbers in Corn, Beans, Wheat

(KMAland) -- The USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service released its Grain Stocks Report that showed a significant drop in corn and soybean stocks compared to last year. Joe Vaclavik, President of Standard Grain in Nashville, Tennessee, says the numbers were sharply lower compared to 2020. “They were sharply lower versus...
NASHVILLE, TN
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
