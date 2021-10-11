CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Reasons Why You Should Visit Ithaca, Greece

By Kim Gregory
theculturetrip.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore Ithaca, a historical, creative island in Greece, bursting with stunning beaches and ancient ruins. Ithaca’s emerald waters and hills of olive trees bring to life the myths and legends associated with this sparkling island. The mysticism of the island shines through Ithaca’s stunning landscape, traditional villages and creative atmosphere. Discover history as you explore museums, ancient sites and legendary caves; hop between spectacular beaches, and find your inner peace at creative retreats, sleeping in a yurt under the stars.

theculturetrip.com

Comments / 0

Related
theculturetrip.com

The Best Things to Do in Ithaca, Greece

Lovers of Greek mythology and Homer’s epics should make their own odyssey to Ithaca, Greece. While the island may be small, it’s rich in culture and nature and packed with things to see and do, whatever your holiday bag. There are hiking paths to utterly captivating historical sites and many beautiful beaches. So, if only encounters with Odysseus will do, here’s your inspiration.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Most Beautiful Beaches in Folegandros, Greece

The tall, rugged cliffs of Folegandros have been noted through history, and its capital, Chora, sits high atop the rocks. But the Greek island, which is a few hours’ ferry ride from Athens, also has its fair share of sandy beaches. Folegandros stands out from its neighbours in the Cyclades...
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Things to Do in Agrigento, Italy

Ancient Greek temples rub shoulders with relaxing lidos and bustling bakeries in this city in southern Sicily. Travellers come for the history, but stay for the cannoli – and it’s all bookable on Culture Trip. The archaeological wonder of the Valley of the Temples is reason enough to make Agrigento...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca#Restaurants#History Museum#Shipwrecks#Greek
theculturetrip.com

A Pocket Guide to Polignano a Mare, Italy

Iconic Italy can be found at Polignano a Mare, a historic coastal town in Puglia. Chill out at brilliant beaches, including picture-perfect Lama Monachile and family-friendly Porto Cavallo, explore your way through the scenic Itria Valley and visit the Old Town to see white house-lined alleys brought to life with colourful shutters and greenery. Visit beautiful churches, sip wine in sun-drenched squares and dine in romantic seaside caves with help from our handy Polignano a Mare travel guide.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Thuringia, Germany

Looking for an off-the-beaten-path adventure in Germany? You’ve already done Berlin, Bavaria and the Black Forest, so explore another area of the country by venturing to the state of Thuringia – and stay at one of these top hotels, bookable with Culture Trip, for the ultimate German experience. Hotel Krämerbrücke...
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Rimini, Italy

Immortalised in film as the setting for many of the masterpieces of Federico Fellini, Rimini is an Adriatic city that loves to live la dolce vita, famous for its vibrant waterfront and lavish nightlife. Our choice of the best hotels in Rimini includes five-star grand dames and modern monoliths, all promising a comfortable and memorable stay. Best of all, they’re bookable now with Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Horseshoe Falls, Llangollen

Along the River Dee in Llangollen, Denbighshire, you’ll find the lovely Horseshoe Falls. This winding weir, surrounded by attractive woodland, plays a key part in one of Wales’ most wonderful waterside walks. On a river in the fringes of the Berwyn Mountains, Llangollen offers beauty that’s both natural and man-made:...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
theculturetrip.com

The Top Things to Do in Glencoe, Scotland

Glencoe might be one of the most popular destinations in the Scottish Highlands. You’ll find all the classic highland activities here – from Scotch whisky tasting to hiking and kayaking, plus snowshoeing if you’re on a winter trip. But Glencoe is also guaranteed to surprise: you’ll have the chance to ride husky sledges through the highlands, drive remote mountain roads to hidden glens and who could pass up on a visit to the Highland Chocolatier? To inspire your journey into the Scottish Highlands, these are the top things to do in Glencoe, Scotland.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

Awesome Things to Do in Scotland in Winter

Yes, it’s going to be cold and, yes, it will snow. But visiting Scotland in the winter opens up a world of winter sports activities and snowy adventures that you won’t find anywhere else in the UK. Ice climbing, skiing and snowboarding await you during winter in the Scottish Highlands and you can even try snowshoeing on the moors or husky sledging in the glens. The Northern Lights can be seen under dark skies, while the cities are packed with Christmas markets. And of course, no Scottish winter holiday is complete without some scotch whisky tasting in front of a roaring fire. So, let’s get into it.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Urquhart Castle, Inverness

One of the classic sights in Scotland is of the ruined Urquhart Castle, perched above the fabled murky depths of Loch Ness, against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. This magnificent stretch of land south of Inverness is a great place to spend days or even weeks in the pretty embrace of the Highlands. Here are the top hotels to help you do that, all bookable through Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Amsterdam With a Balcony

Beds of tulips, rambling parks, picturesque canals – what’s not to love about Amsterdam’s great outdoors? And when you book a hotel with a balcony you can take it all in, from the sound of locals zipping by on bicycles to the buzz of boats puttering along waterways. Best of all, in this city of mild winters and warm summers, you can make the most of that balcony, no matter when you visit.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

How to Maximise a Short Stay in Perthshire, Scotland, Through Mindfulness

“We’re going to journey into our inner interiors,” explains Melanie, our grounded guide, as I stand at the banks of Loch Rannoch, practicing conscious breathing with my eyes shut. It’s seven in the morning, and she’s about to take me and a group of four others across the road to start a mindful walk through the Black Wood of Rannoch.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and B&Bs to Book in Bedford

The pretty market town of Bedford was founded at a ford on the River Great Ouse – a fact reflected in its name, alongside an homage to Saxon chief Beda. The river remains a focal point, especially for the hotels and B&Bs lining the water’s edge, offering guests wonderful views and the occasional boat trip. For something different, try a converted granary or piggery – Bedford has all kinds of places to stay, bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Rapallo, on the Italian Riviera

Enclosed in a forest-fringed bay and bejewelled with pastel-coloured art nouveau villas, Rapallo is a classic Italian Riviera seafront town. Our choice of the best hotels in Rapallo encompasses heritage Liberty architecture and more contemporary properties, but they all promise a comfortable place to stay during your time exploring this beautiful corner of Liguria. Best of all, they’re bookable now with Culture Trip.
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

Somewhere Wonderful in Fiji Is Waiting

Fiji is open! And if you’re looking for some tropical tranquillity, then look no further than this Pacific gem. Here’s all you need to know. You can’t get much farther east than Fiji. Set right in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, this archipelago is full of natural wonders and ancient treasures. The country comprises more than 300 islands – only about 110 are permanently inhabited – meaning that it’s incredibly easy to carve out your own slice of paradise. Untouched white-sand beaches, rich azure waters full of vibrant sea life and lush forests ripe for exploration all await nature-loving travellers.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and B&Bs to Book in Carlisle, Cumbria

Few English cities combine history and jaw-dropping landscapes like Carlisle in Cumbria. The ribbon-like lakes and imperious mountains of the Lake District are not far away, while it borders the Solway Coast and North Pennines areas of outstanding natural beauty. And for historical sites? Head to Carlisle Castle and nearby Hadrian’s Wall. See it all with a warm welcome from the top hotels and B&Bs in Carlisle, England, bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

A Pocket Guide to Locorotondo, Italy

This historic southern Italy town, with its distinctive ‘cummerse’ houses surrounding the hillsides of the Itria Valley, is often referred to as one of Puglia’s prettiest places. Judge for yourself as you wind through its historic centre and streets of traditional whitewashed houses, churches and restaurants, stopping for some regional dishes and local sparkling wine. This is your pocket guide to Locorotondo, Italy.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Waterfalls in Ecuador You Can Visit

Dramatic drops, powerful cascades and natural swimming pools await anyone chasing waterfalls in Ecuador. The tallest waterfalls in Ecuador routinely reach heights of well over 100m (328ft), fed by melting glaciers in the Andes or tropical downpours in the Amazon. Day trip to some of Ecuador’s best and most beautiful waterfalls from Quito, base yourself in nearby Otavalo for multi-day waterfall hiking adventures, or travel to Baños, Ecuador’s outdoor capital, for a serious waterfall expedition. Get your swimming gear ready – these are the best waterfalls in Ecuador you can visit.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy