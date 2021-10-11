Reasons Why You Should Visit Ithaca, Greece

Yes, it’s going to be cold and, yes, it will snow. But visiting Scotland in the winter opens up a world of winter sports activities and snowy adventures that you won’t find anywhere else in the UK. Ice climbing, skiing and snowboarding await you during winter in the Scottish Highlands and you can even try snowshoeing on the moors or husky sledging in the glens. The Northern Lights can be seen under dark skies, while the cities are packed with Christmas markets. And of course, no Scottish winter holiday is complete without some scotch whisky tasting in front of a roaring fire. So, let’s get into it.

