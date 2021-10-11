Reasons Why You Should Visit Ithaca, Greece
Explore Ithaca, a historical, creative island in Greece, bursting with stunning beaches and ancient ruins. Ithaca’s emerald waters and hills of olive trees bring to life the myths and legends associated with this sparkling island. The mysticism of the island shines through Ithaca’s stunning landscape, traditional villages and creative atmosphere. Discover history as you explore museums, ancient sites and legendary caves; hop between spectacular beaches, and find your inner peace at creative retreats, sleeping in a yurt under the stars.theculturetrip.com
Comments / 0