NFL

NFL coach reduced to tears after just five games in charge of America's worst football team

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been with the team for just five games - and it’s evident he’s already feeling defeated.

The coach was left in tears over the emotional 19-17 defeat against their division rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of the loss was just how close the Detroit Lions were to victory.

The team was just seconds away from claiming their first win — 37 seconds to be exact — when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed three straight passes for 46 yards. This set up the 54-game-winning field goal by kicker Greg Joseph to pulled the Vikings forward with a 19-17 win.

It’s gut-wrenching to have a win taken from you so quickly and Campbell’s postgame press conference highlighted just how much he cares about his team.

"When you see your players give all that they have, and you lose that way, it's tough. You don't want that for them," Campbell said. "But we'll be better for it, and credit Minnesota. But we made the one mistake that cost us. So, ultimately, we didn't do enough to win. But I was proud of them, and I love the fight they have in them, and I love the grit."

It’s hard not to root for Campbell and his team. Soon after, many took to Twitter to share their support of Campbell.

“Maybe I’m in the minority, but I love seeing #Lions head coach, Dan Campbell cry after his teams close loss. It shows how much he cares. Bravo, D.C,” aports analyst Emmanuel Acho wrote.

“You can see why players are ready to run through a wall for Dan Campbell. He's got their back, instead of throwing them under the bus,” wrote another fan.

While they didn’t win this game, Campbell is sure to put up another fight when they face the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

Comments / 59

4reel
3d ago

Headcoach crying at a press conference......Do you really think this will motivate the team? "There is no Crying in Football".

Reply
15
Paul Calloway
3d ago

I watched the 2 games , between the Ravens and the Vikings , and your doing well , but only 1 thing is not being adjusted . . . your secondary , needs to play more zone coverage , their giving too much space (cushion) they have to try and lean in a little more , on 2nd and 3rd downs , especially towards the end of the game !!!

Reply(1)
8
Steve Thomson
3d ago

Actually, Detroit is probably far from the worst football team in America. Jacksonville says hello.

Reply(3)
20
