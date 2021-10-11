Texas School Investigating Viral Video Of Teacher Breathing On Student

Photo: Getty Images

A Houston school district is investigating a teacher after she were filmed exhaling on a eighth grade student.

The incident happened on September 17 at Mead Middle School. A now viral video shows the teacher yelling and cursing at 14-year-old Jacqueline Garza . The teacher has her face mask down and repeatedly exhales on Jacqueline, whose back is up against a wall.

The teacher was upset because the teen was using her cell phone in class.

“That’s when she got in my face and she said, ‘Don’t disrespect me!’ She was breathing on my face with her mask off, spitting on my face. It made me feel embarrassed and scared, not just for me, but my whole class," Jacqueline told KPRC .

***The following video contains profanity. ***

The teen also said that the teacher slapped her phone out of her hand. The teen's mom, Maria Garza , said the teacher's behavior was uncalled for.

“If my daughter was misbehaving, [the teacher] could have called the principal. She could have called the assistant principal, possibly another teacher or the security on campus,” Garza said. “To be getting in her face, I don’t even do that to her.”

The teacher hasn't been named, but the Aldine Independent School District says that she has not been back in the classroom since the incident. In a statement, the district said:

After being notified of the incident, the teacher was removed from the classroom and an investigation was conducted . The investigation has concluded and the district will take appropriate administrative action. The teacher’s conduct is unacceptable and violates the district’s standards of conduct. We take our responsibility seriously to ensure a safe learning environment for all students. The district is reviewing all consequences, including termination.