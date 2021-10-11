CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I absolutely adore her!' Adele throws her support behind Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement during surprise Instagram live with fans

By Katie Storey For Mailonline
 4 days ago

She surprised fans by hosting an unexpected Instagram live on social media on Sunday.

And Adele delighted her followers when she revealed her support for fellow artist Britney Spears during the 40-minute long livestream.

The Someone Like You hit-maker, 33, was asked by a fan whether she supports the #FreeBritney movement - a campaign driven by fans to grant Britney autonomy from her conservatorship that has been in place since 2008 - and revealed that she 'absolutely adores' the pop star.

Reacting to the question, Adele replied: 'Of course, I support Free Britney. I love Britney.'

She added: 'I've met her a few times, I absolutely adore her. I'm really happy for her.'

Adele's support comes after Britney's father Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator in a court hearing that took place at the end of September.

A judge ruled that it was 'untenable' for Jamie to remain in charge of Britney's estate and it was in the star's 'best interests' that he be removed.

Public accountant John Zabel was personally chosen by Britney to be appointed as her temporary conservator and a hearing is set to take place in November deciding whether the conservatorship will be terminated entirely.

The decision to remove Jamie came after Britney fought for her dad's removal and spoke out against the conservatorship, likening it to 'abuse' in a testimonial she gave in June.

She claimed that while under the conservatorship she was forced to have a contraceptive IUD placed in her body to prevent her from having another a child.

Show of support: A fan had asked Adele whether she supports #FreeBritney, with Adele revealing she had met the singer a few times and loved her
'So happy for her': Adele weighed in on Britney Spears' father Jamie being removed as her conservator and said she was 'so happy' for the star
In the months that followed the shocking testimony, Britney's father Jamie faced months of scrutiny and later filed to end the conservatorship. The legal arrangement has been in place for the last 13 years, following Britney's public breakdown in 2007.

Meanwhile, Adele's Instagram live came as she is gearing up to release her new single Easy On Me on October 15.

During her livestream, she played fans a 40-second clip of her upcoming track and teased more information about her upcoming album, believed to be titled 30.

The record will be the first album Adele has dropped in six years - her last release was her third studio album 25, released in 2015, that included hits such as Hello, When We Were Young and All I Ask.

Moving on: Britney has appointed a new temporary conservator, with a hearing set to take place next month to decide whether her conservatorship should be terminated entirely
New era: Adele, meanwhile, is gearing up to release her fourth album - it will be her first album release in six years following her 2015 record titled 25

Asked what her new album was inspired by, Adele teased: 'Divorce, baby. Divorce.'

She and ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she shares son Angelo, eight, with, split in 2018.

The vocal talent, who made history covering both British and US Vogue, opened up about their separation while making history in her interview with the iconic fashion publication.

Adele revealed that the pair didn't actually marry until 2018 and later separated the same year, as she she claimed she 'left' her ex-partner and would have 'been miserable had she not put herself first'.

The former couple announced they were going their separate ways in April 2019, with Adele filing court documents five months later.

'When I was 30, my entire life fell apart and I had no warning of it. It just wasn't right for me anymore. I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew,' she revealed.

'It wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.'

She added of the aftermath of her divorce: 'I was embarrassed. I was really embarrassed. That thing of not being able to make something work.

'We've been trained as women to keep trying, even by the movies we watched when we were little. At the time it broke my heart, but I actually find it so interesting now... how we're told to suck it up.'

Under wraps: So far, details of Adele's record are being kept under wraps, with the singer joking her album, believed to be titled 30, was inspired by her divorce

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

