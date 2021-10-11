CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago! Charred seeds discovered in an ancient fireplace in Utah indicate our ancestors started using the plant 9,000 years earlier than previously thought

By Ian Randall For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The discovery of four charred seeds in an ancient fireplace in Utah has revealed that humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago — 9,000 years earlier than thought.

Experts led from the Far Western Anthropological Research Group found the seeds while excavating a hunter–gatherer camp, 'Wishbone', in the Great Salt Lake Desert.

At other ancient archaeological sites, the presence of tobacco seeds has been argued to have been a by-product of chewing tobacco.

The findings indicate that tobacco was being used by some of the first human groups to ever arrive in the Americas, thousands of years before its domestication.

This, the team explained, could help us to understand the cultural driving forces that led to the use, cultivation and eventual domestication of tobacco plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHUc4_0cNlBsK600
The discovery of charred seeds in an ancient fireplace in Utah has revealed that humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago — 9,000 years earlier than thought. Pictured: three of the charred tobacco (Nicotiana) seeds unearthed from the ancient hearth at the Wishbone site
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIGl6_0cNlBsK600
Experts led from the Far Western Anthropological Research Group found the seeds while excavating a hunter–gatherer camp, 'Wishbone', in the Great Salt Lake Desert. Pictured: the Wishbone site. Highlighted are the locations of the hearth (the dashed line), two fragments of Haskett spear heads (a, b & d), waterfowl bones (c & f) and a mammal bone (e)

NORTHERN UTAH, 12,300 YEARS AGO

Today, the Wishbone archaeological site sits in the middle of the dry expanse of the Great Salt Lake Desert.

Yet 12,300 years ago, the site would have been a small island in the middle of a sprawling marshland known as the Old River Bed delta.

Groups of hunter–gatherers would have lived along the riverways, camping on the dry landforms that spotted the wetland region.

Tobacco plants would not have grown at the Wishbone site — instead, they would have been picked in uplands some eight miles away.

The study of the Wishbone site was undertaken by archaeologist Daron Duke of the Far Western Anthropological Research Group and colleagues.

'Tobacco arguably has had more impact on global patterns in history than any other psychoactive substance,' the researchers wrote in their paper.

'But how deep its cultural ties extend has been widely debated,' they added.

Evidence in the form of smoking pipes had previously suggested that the earliest users of tobacco lived around 3,000 years ago in pre-agricultural North America.

At the Wishbone site, the researchers identified the remains of an human hearth dated back to 12,300 years ago that was surrounded by bone and stone artefacts.

These included the charred remains of waterfowl like ducks and at least one mammal, as well as so-called Haskett spear-tips, which would have been used to hunt large game animals, and pieces of debris from stone toolmaking processes.

Alongside the four tobacco seeds, the team also found seeds from three other plant genera — goosefoot, hairgrass and red maids.

According to the researchers, while the Wishbone site today sits in a desert flat, 12,300 years ago it would have been in the centre of a sprawling marshland known as the Old River Bed delta that covered some 386 square miles.

Groups of hunter–gatherers would have lived along the riverways, camping on the dry landforms that spotted the wetland region.

Given that the Wishbone site was in a marshland — and the fact that the seeds in question are from desert species — the team believe that the tobacco was collected from where it grew wild and brought by the ancient humans to their campsite.

The nearest habitat for tobacco was in mountain foothills and gravelly sediment 13 kilometres [8 miles] away,' Dr Duke told MailOnline.

The team deduced that the tobacco must have had a cultural use for the hunter–gatherers, as the plants lack the woody tissue that would have made them good as a fuel source.

Furthermore, the seeds are not typically eaten by animals — being unpalatable and often toxic — allowing them to rule out the possibility that they were accidentally transported to the site in the stomachs of the animals they killed and cooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAcl9_0cNlBsK600
At other ancient archaeological sites, the presence of tobacco seeds has been argued to have been a by-product of chewing tobacco. Pictured: four views of one of the tobacco seeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Yfeh_0cNlBsK600
Given that the Wishbone site was in a marshland — and the fact that the seeds in question are from desert species — the team believe that the tobacco was collected from where it grew wild and brought by the humans to their campsite (the deposit from the fire of which is pictured)

'The find recalibrates research on tobacco as a domesticate, putting some 8,000 to 10,000 years of human use before the great efflorescence of agriculture in North America,' the researchers wrote in their paper.

They added: 'Tobacco’s early use lends to the interpretation that there is nothing inevitable about domestication.'

The full findings of the study were published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mla8h_0cNlBsK600
Today, the Wishbone archaeological site (pictured) sits in the middle of the dry expanse of the Great Salt Lake Desert. Yet 12,300 years ago, the site would have been a small island in the middle of a sprawling marshland known as the Old River Bed delta

TOBACCO EXPLAINED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMy51_0cNlBsK600

Tobacco is the common name given to several plants in the genus Nicotiana and the general term used for any product prepared from their cured leaves.

While there are 70 known species of Nicotiana, the principal commercial crops are N. tabacum and the more potent N. rustica.

Dried tobacco leaves — which contain the addictive stimulant alkaloid nicotine — are smoked in the form of cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shishas.

The leaves can also be consumed in the form of chewing and dipping tobacco, snuff (which is inhaled) and snus (which, like dipping tobacco, is placed between the upper lip and gum).

The use of tobacco is a risk factor is various diseases — including those of the heart, liver and lungs and various forms of cancer.

Tobacco consumption has its origins in the Americas, from where it was brought to Europe by the Spanish Empire.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover Evidence of a Major Coronavirus Epidemic 20,000 Years Ago

Studying the genomes of modern humans from 26 worldwide populations, researchers discovered the genetic “footprint” of an ancient coronavirus outbreak. Studies like this one could help identify viruses that have caused epidemics in the distant past and may do so in the future. A new study co-authored by a University...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Earliest evidence of wild tobacco use in Americas found in Utah

A team of researchers with the Far Western Anthropological Research Group and the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center, has found evidence of the earliest use of wild tobacco in the Americas. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, the group describes what they found and where and suggest theories regarding how tobacco might have been used by people thousands of years ago.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
US News and World Report

Hearth Site in Utah Desert Reveals Human Tobacco Use 12,300 Years Ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Scientists have unearthed evidence of a milestone in human culture - the earliest-known use of tobacco - in the remnants of a hearth built by early inhabitants of North America's interior about 12,300 years ago in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert. Researchers discovered four charred seeds of...
UTAH STATE
Science Focus

Early humans in Israel used modern fishing tools 12,000 years ago

Ancient humans in the Middle East used sophisticated fishing tools at least 12,000 years ago, a study has found. Ancient fishing is hard to study, since many of the materials used, such as plant fibres and wood, were perishable. However, one of the largest ever collections of early fishing technology allowed the researchers an insight into the techniques that were used.
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationAU

Humans are driving animals and plants to the edge. But are we really heading into a mass extinction?

It is now common to refer to the current biodiversity crisis as the sixth mass extinction. But is this true? Are we in the middle of an event on the same scale as the five ancient mass extinctions Earth has experienced? Humans are indeed driving animals and plants to extinction. Land clearance, habitat modification and, above all, climate change are all placing biodiversity under stress. Many species have died out since the arrival of humans and many more are threatened. But to answer this question fully, we have to look at the rates at which species were going extinct before the...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewing Tobacco#Nature Human Behaviour#Great Salt Lake Desert#Wishbone#Wa
heritagedaily.com

Earliest known use of tobacco revealed

Archaeological evidence indicates that humans first started using tobacco around 12,300 years ago. Tobacco is the common name of several plants in the Nicotiana genus of the Solanaceae family. The intoxicant plant has had an important role in the traditions of many Indigenous North American groups, with previous evidence suggesting...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Fossilized jawbone of a 12,000-year-old dog found in Costa Rica suggests ancient humans domesticated the animal as early as 10,000BC in Central America - 2,000 years earlier than previously believed

A fossilized dog jawbone with eight jagged teeth protruding from the bone that was found in Costa Rica suggests ancient civilizations in Central America domesticated the animals some 12,000 years ago - 2,000 years earlier than previously believed. The bone had originally been classified as belonging to an ancient coyote,...
WILDLIFE
New Scientist

People reached remote Atlantic islands 700 years earlier than thought

One of history’s greatest journeys has been uncovered. People arrived on the islands of the Azores, in the central Atlantic, about 700 years earlier than thought. “We can clearly identify evidence of early human impact on the islands before the official colonisation by the Portuguese,” says Pedro Raposeiro at the Research Centre in Biodiversity and Genetic Resources in Ponta Delgada on São Miguel Island in the Azores.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Science
studyfinds.org

World’s oldest beer? Traces of 9,000-year-old brew discovered in ancient Chinese pottery

HANOVER, N.H. — The art of brewing beer dates back well beyond what historians have believed. Evidence of the world’s oldest beer has been discovered in 9,000 year old Chinese pots. These drinking vessels were found buried next to bodies in southern China and predate the oldest known evidence, recipes on 7,000 year old Egyptian papyrus scrolls.
RECIPES
natureworldnews.com

Remnants of Ancient Dinosaur DNA Discovered in 125-Million-Year-Old Fossil

Scientists detected a 125-million-year-old dinosaur DNA in China, and it could be the oldest recorded chromosome material preserved in a vertebrate fossil. Researchers suggest it is possible that cell DNA coiled inside nucleus structures in fossils of plants and algae can be dated back up to millions of years. In fact, a set of microfossils from 540 million years ago might have hold preserved nuclei of world's first animals. Although it can be hard to distinguish a fossilized nucleus this old from a random mineral created during the fossilization process.
WILDLIFE
New Scientist

Ancient seeds reveal we began using tobacco at least 12,300 years ago

Seeds discovered at an ancient campsite in Nevada indicate people have been using tobacco for at least 12,300 years, which is far longer than previously thought. Tobacco plants are native to North America, and humans are thought to have reached the continent around 20,000 to 16,000 years ago. “This suggests that people learned the intoxicant properties of tobacco relatively early in their time here rather than only with domestication and agriculture thousands of years later,” says Daron Duke at the …
AGRICULTURE
ourcommunitynow.com

Mammoths Roamed when Humans Started Using Tobacco at Least 12,300 Years Ago

Around 12,300 years ago, a family set up camp in a marshy, verdant landscape in what is today northwestern Utah. They’d walked some 60 miles to get there, likely lured by the promise of now-extinct big game like mammoths and camels—and with a plentiful supply of duck to keep them fed between hunts.
WILDLIFE
KEYT

Humans were using tobacco at least 12,000 years ago

The tobacco plant has shaped the fortunes of humanity. Today, the substance is used and abused by a billion people around the world. It is a habit that dates back to the Stone Age, new research shows. Charred seeds found in an ancient hearth used by hunter-gatherers in what’s now...
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

Earliest Known Use Of Tobacco By Humans Just Got Pushed Back 9,000 Years

New archaeological evidence suggests that people in the Americas have been using tobacco for at least 12,300 years. This finding pushes back the date for the plant’s cultural adoption by around 9,000 years, suggesting that it may have been used by some of the continent’s earliest human inhabitants. Originating in...
AGRICULTURE
Science News

The earliest evidence of tobacco use dates to over 12,000 years ago

Ancient North Americans started using tobacco around 12,500 to 12,000 years ago, roughly 9,000 years before the oldest indications that they smoked the plant in pipes, a new study finds. This discovery replaces the pipe-smoking report as the oldest direct evidence for the human use of tobacco anywhere in the...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

248K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy