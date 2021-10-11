CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement

By Ben Geier
moneytalksnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. COVID-19 has impacted Americans in many different ways. And while some workers say that the pandemic has caused them to delay retirement, a study from Northwestern Mutual shows that younger people want to retire earlier. If you are planning to retire early,...

moneytalksnews.com

The Top Reason Baby Boomers Are Putting More Away for Retirement

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Personal Capital. When discussing fears about what our future will look like, it’s all a matter of perspective. Americans close to retirement age have long worried about inflation, starting from the time they were young. Survivors of what’s known colloquially as The Great Inflation era from 1965 to 1982, the baby boomer generation, know what it feels like for prices to seemingly skyrocket overnight.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Retirement Savings Moves to Avoid at All Costs

Building a retirement nest egg is a lifelong project. Some mistakes can make it difficult to invest enough for a secure future. Retirees must rely on savings, as Social Security alone won't provide enough income. Saving for retirement can be a challenge, but it's crucial for every senior to have...
PERSONAL FINANCE
401ktv.com

Retirement Age Shifts Due to Pandemic

Retirement age shifts have been attributed to the global pandemic. Covid-19 has dramatically altered Americans’ retirement plans. A new study from Northwestern Mutual, found that 35% of American workers have decided to revise their target retirement age. This includes a change in plans to either delay or postpone their retirement age. Almost a quarter (24%) expect to retire later than planned, while 11% plan to retire earlier. The Northwestern Mutual study indicates Gen Zs and Millennials plan to retire prior to age 60 – the former at 59.4 and the latter at 59.5. The average age people expect to retire is 62.6, down from 63.4 in 2020. The pandemic has caused Americans to adjust their retirement age timelines. Interestingly, some are feeling confident enough to retire sooner. At the same time others have decided to delay their exiting the workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Want to Retire Early? Make These 6 Moves Right Now

Fewer than half of older workers feel they will have enough retirement income or are well-prepared for retirement, according to a survey from the Insured Retirement Institute. But that doesn’t stop many from dreaming about early retirement: 30% of workers believe they will retire before age 65. Nor does it mean they can’t reach that goal.
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

COVID-19 has caused a debt surge for some consumers, poll shows

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and spend. And a new survey found that, for some, that means carrying a bigger credit card balance. A September 2021 online survey of 2,400 U.S. adults by Bankrate found 42% of consumers with credit card debt have added to the amount they owe since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
benefitspro.com

From cryptocurrency to COVID-19, retirement investors adapt to changing times

Investors saving for retirement face a brave new world of COVID-19, rising health care costs and even the option of investing in cryptocurrency. FinanceBuzz recently asked 1,000 U.S. adults how they are faring in this changing environment. This is what they found:. Cryptocurrency is going mainstream. Although cryptocurrency may have...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Retirement Tax Surprises That Could Hurt You

Taxes come into play during retirement in many different scenarios. It's important that seniors know what to expect. Taxes. They're unavoidable, no matter what stage of life you're in. And that extends to retirement. In the course of your retirement planning, be sure to account for these key tax issues....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reading Eagle

What happens to your Social Security taxes upon death? [Ask Rusty]

Dear Rusty: I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into Social Security. Is this correct? — Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS

