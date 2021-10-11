CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs Texans: Fan Notes from the Game

By Alec Shane
Pats Pulpit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of phrases you can use regarding yesterday’s matchup between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, all of which we’ve used before. Ugly. A win is a win. Made enough plays to get it done. If you’re a member of the Boston media, embarrassing, shameful, and fire Belichick are probably littering your hack job articles this morning. But the reality is that the Patriots have played games like this before, and won games like this before, and I’ll take a win that allows for a number of learning experiences over a loss that allows for them.

