Hoping for fall over the weekend

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a warm start to the week on Monday and this pattern is going to continue through the work week the way it looks at the moment. Expect temperatures today back in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be higher as well with low 70s. A front...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Weekend Of Fall-Like Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! It’s a mild start to our morning with lows in the mid-60s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be the last warm day of the week with highs nearing 80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Ahead of an approaching cold front, we will get some light scattered showers. The bulk of the rain arrives late tonight and through the morning Saturday. We may get a few rumbles of thunder, but it doesn’t look like any football games will get pushed to Saturday morning because of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
crossroadstoday.com

Fall like conditions return this weekend

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening a cold front will moving into the Crossroads. A few showers and storms and will be possible until the front passes. Winds are expected to increase out of the north to northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph. Winds will continue to be breezy on Saturday. Lows will start in the mid 50s and highs expected to be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.
VICTORIA, TX
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Sunny skies over the weekend in Longmont

Longmont should see clear skies and warmer temperatures over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 31. Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of...
LONGMONT, CO
News On 6

Fall Weather Returns This Weekend

After another bumpy night, storms will continue to move out of the area this morning as the front moves rapidly southeast. The pattern finally brings a very nice taste of autumnal weather through the weekend before another system nears the state by the middle of next week. Some of those...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KEVN

Temperatures Warming Up Over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected today and that will continue throughout the weekend. Temperatures will still be rather cool today with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s for tomorrow, and then potentially the lower 70s for Sunday. Our next chance of rain will be Monday night and Tuesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
wcbi.com

Fall-like temperatures expected this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) A seasonably strong cold front will pass through the Southeast early Saturday, ushering in MUCH cooler air for the remainder of the weekend. High AND low temperatures will dip below mid-October averages. A strong high pressure system will build in behind this front and bring true fall-like...
COLUMBUS, MS
kotatv.com

Temperatures Warming Up Over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected today and that will continue throughout the weekend. Temperatures will still be rather cool today with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s for tomorrow, and then potentially the lower 70s for Sunday. Our next chance of rain will be Monday night and Tuesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
Daily Camera

Sunny skies over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and warmer temperatures over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 34. Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of...
BOULDER, CO
WRAL

Fall makes a comeback this weekend

Highs have been well above normal for much of this week, but that’s about to change. A cold front will cross the area on Saturday and deliver some much cooler, drier air. We have lows in the 40s in the forecast for Monday morning! There may even be a few spots that drop into the upper 30s for the first time since last spring.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Much cooler over the weekend!

Another warm to hot day is on the way as we wait on our fall front. Some compressional heating ahead of that front will heat things up today with the chance that some areas get to 90 this afternoon. Look for a few spotty showers through the afternoon as well.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Fog potential this morning then a hot day ahead

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern half of our viewing area until 9 AM on Friday. This likely won’t be a solid blanket of fog across the area but we will see patches of dense fog especially around and just after sunrise. Be careful on that morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Great fall weather returns this weekend!

A cold front moving through Friday afternoon will usher in fantastic fall weather for the weekend. We’ll see cool mornings, mild afternoons and no humidity! Temperatures will moderate next week, but it still going to remain pleasant. Rain takes a break and isn’t expected to return until the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Cold Front Is Coming Later This Weekend With A Taste Of Fall Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This weekend’s weather forecast is seeing a nice, more fall-like change in the South Florida weather pattern. But first, Friday’s forecast calls for passing showers along with a northeast wind. This pattern is due to high pressure located over the Southeastern US. Despite the chance for passing showers, Friday will still have a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon temperatures topping the upper-80s. Saturday morning will wake up to stray showers along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade and also a few showers over the Keys. Then sunshine will dominate Saturday afternoon hours as forecast highs will get...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Saturday Afternoon Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Afternoon highs are still on track to soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon.  We should see a mix of sun and clouds making it a beautiful Friday afternoon. Saturday starts off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase as the day gets underway.  Winds are expected to kick up and rain chances increase after 2 p.m. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, with that said some storms could be gusty prompting damaging winds.  Rain and storms should wrap after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Behind this front, temperatures and humidity levels will rapidly plummet. We go from highs in the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday with a gusty northwest wind. Cool and crisp fall conditions will prevail into early next week. FRIDAY – Mostly to Partly Sunny and Very Warm, Humid. High 83. SATURDAY — Very Warm, Humid. PM  Showers and T-Storms. High 80. SUNDAY — Partly Sunny, Blustery and Much Cooler. High 63. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 64 TUESDAY — Sunny and Beautiful. High 68.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WISH-TV

Fall like weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are continuing to track shower and storm chances for our Friday night before we transition into a chilly weekend. Friday night: Additional rain and storms are likely after sunset before coverage slowly tapers off through the overnight hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are also possible...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mysuncoast.com

Weak cold front over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking for some relief from the heat and humidity this weekend as a cold front moves through early Sunday morning. This will bring in some slightly cooler and drier air our way for Sunday. Saturday is calling for lots of sunshine and only a few fair...
SARASOTA, FL

