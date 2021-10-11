Boo! These Haunted Hudson Valley Attractions Bring the Scares

OOOOH Yes, It’s halloween time and the gates of BLOOD MANOR has opened back up for you to enjoy a ride of your life. They can’t wait to hear you scream!. BLOOD MANOR is a first class haunted house attraction comprised of approximately 10,000 square feet of themed rooms, corridors, and a labyrinth of passageways designed to to maximize one’s fears. Designed to be the most intense, creepy, and scream inducing haunted house attraction in the New York tri-state area. is not recommended for children under 14 years of age and is certainly not appropriate for young children. It is designed to be “cutting edge” in presentation and content. While children under 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, there will be no refunds after a ticket is purchased and a patron has entered the Manor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO