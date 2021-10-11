CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boo! These Haunted Hudson Valley Attractions Bring the Scares

By Raphael Beretta
 4 days ago

Brave these haunted houses and scream parks for chilling Halloween fun, but beware zombies, vampires, and spooky corn fields. Think you’ve got what it takes to handle creepy haunted houses, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, or an endless corn maze? Many of the Hudson Valley’s thrilling Halloween attractions utilize farms and historic locales to amp up the scares. Leave the kiddies at home and test your tolerance for all things terrifying at one of these spooky experiences.

