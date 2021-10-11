Report: Sixers, Ben Simmons ‘have progressed’ on potential return to team

The Philadelphia 76ers have been involved in a lot of drama as they try to trade Ben Simmons to move on from what has turned into a toxic situation with the 25-year-old. Philadelphia still hopes Simmons reports to the team, but that seems unlikely. He did not show up to training camp, and he has missed two preseason games. He has moved out of his house in the city as he waits for a trade.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO