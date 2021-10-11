Report: Sixers, Ben Simmons ‘have progressed’ on potential return to team
With the Philadelphia 76ers halfway through their preseason slate and nine days out from their regular season debut, the chances that Ben Simmons soon joins them have increased. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Monday morning, “Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring ... Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future.”www.libertyballers.com
Comments / 0