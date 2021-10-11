CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-Retailers, Dining and Donuts Ready to Debut at Lawrenceville Market House

By Haley Daugherty
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collective retail hub that will include nine new shops, Lawrenceville Market House along Butler Street is scheduled to open later this fall. Working with Midland Architects, Brian and Irwin Mendelssohn of Pittsburgh-based Botero Development — which also developed co-working space Fulton Commons on the North Side — are redeveloping the former bank building along Butler Street into a co-working retail environment.

