CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL 2021-22 Season Preview: Kraken released, Lightning hoping to strike thrice

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the NHL regular season begins Tuesday, what’s old will be new again — and what’s actually new will be getting plenty of attention, too. The league returns to its normal divisional format after a season of realignment and games played mostly in empty arenas. And for the second straight season, everyone will be looking to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

10 expectations for the 2021-22 NHL season

Remember what a totally normal hockey season is like? No really, do you, because I could use someone to remind me what’s supposed to happen. It’s been a long time. I was trying to get my head around what to expect, and my meandering brain took me in a few places. Come with me, won’t you, and let’s discuss some possible things we might see in the year ahead.
NHL
NHL

2021-22 NHL season could be filled with milestones

Ovechkin can move into top five on goals list; Fleury on verge of 500 wins. The 2021-22 NHL season will begin Oct. 12, and in the coming days, weeks and months, there could be plenty of players reaching milestones. Here's a look at some that could occur:. GOALS. 766: Alex...
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: Third time’s a charm

The Tampa Bay Lightning is in a good place as the 2021-22 season approaches. Coming off back-to-back runs as the Stanley Cup Champions, there isn’t much more they could ask for. They were able to keep their core mostly intact, despite a tight cap and an Expansion Draft, and they are ready to make a third attempt at taking Lord Stanley out on some boats yet again.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Leon Draisaitl
thefreepress.ca

2021-22 NHL preview: Canucks, Lightning, McDavid, award projections and more

The VI Daily/PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone). PQBeat · Black Press 2021-22 NHL Preview 2021:10:08. For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL 2021-22 Atlantic Division preview: Can Lightning do it again?

With the divisions back to how they used to be, this year’s Atlantic Division is an amalgam of last season’s North, East and Central. That means Original Six rivalries like Boston-Montreal, Boston-Toronto, Boston-Detroit, Detroit-Montreal, and Toronto-Detroit are back. With the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning looking to do something no...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup predictions for 2021-22 NHL season

Avalanche, Golden Knights, Islanders favorites among NHL.com staff preseason picks. The Colorado Avalanche have not gotten past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2001-02 season, but they will win the Stanley Cup this season, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors. Nine of the...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL 2021-22 Central Division preview: Is this finally Colorado's year?

After last season's re-alignment separated many of these divisional rivals, the Central Division is now back intact with the usual suspects eying the top spots. And with this reunion, we might once again have the league's toughest division. This will be fun. You know who won't be having fun? Arizona....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Islanders#Fox Sports#Vezina Trophy
theScore

NHL opening night best bets: Lightning will strike

Lightning -1.5 (+115) Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel are just a few of the notable players the Penguins will be without in the season opener. Hanging around in the game, let alone winning, is a huge ask against most teams given the circumstances. But I just can't see it being possible against the Lightning.
NHL
FiveThirtyEight

Can The Lightning Three-Peat? How Good Will The Kraken Be? The Storylines To Follow This NHL Season.

The NHL drops the puck on its 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday, and we couldn’t be more excited for a new year of hockey to get underway. We already told you about our brand-new NHL Elo forecast model last week — so check that out if you haven’t yet — but now it’s time to get into the most important subplots to watch as we head toward opening night. Here are six storylines that will help define the trajectory of the 2021-22 NHL season:
NHL
olympics.com

Tampa Bay Lightning bid for Stanley Cup three-peat in 2021-22 NHL season

Normal service will be resumed in the National Hockey League (NHL) on 12 October when the 2021-22 season gets underway. On opening night, two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning begin their title defence at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The league’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, visit...
NHL
The Ringer

The 2021-22 NHL Season Entrance Survey

With the Tampa Bay Lightning set to raise their Stanley Cup banner on Tuesday night and the Seattle Kraken ready to take the ice for the first time, a new NHL season is officially upon us. Gone are the shortened schedules, makeshift divisions, and largely fanless arenas of last season, and in their place come new contenders, an entirely new franchise, and plenty of excitement. So Ringer staffers gathered to predict how the 2021-22 campaign will unfold.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Faces in new places for the 2021-22 NHL season

We continue to get you ready for the 2021-22 NHL season by taking a look at some of the faces in new places, from veterans looking for a Stanley Cup, to the goaltender carousel, to some teams adding potential impact players, to the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens continuing their restricted free agency beef with another offer sheet. To keep up with all the NHL action this season, subscribe to ESPN+.
NHL
defector.com

They Just Keep Adding More Teams: Your 2021–22 NHL Season Preview

People come up to me on the street all the time, with tears in their eyes—and these are big, strong men, you know—and they say to me, they tell me, “Miss, I love your NHL season previews so much. Why can’t we have them more than once a year?”. I...
NHL
NHL

NHL opening night rosters for 2021-22 season

NEW YORK -- Following are NHL club rosters, as of 10 a.m., Eastern time, on the opening day of the 2021-22 regular season. Max Comtois, Nicolas Deslauriers, Jamie Drysdale, Cam Fowler, Ryan Getzlaf, John Gibson, Derek Grant, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Adam Henrique, Max Jones, Hampus Lindholm, Isac Lundestrom, Josh Mahura, Josh Manson, Mason McTavish, Greg Pateryn, Rickard Rakell, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakob Silfverberg, Sam Steel, Anthony Stolarz, Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras.
NHL
NBC Chicago

NHL 2021-22 Season Preview: Predicting the Central Division

After a year that saw hockey’s divisions shaken up, the Central Division is back in full force for the 2021-22 season, with a new team joining the fray as the Arizona Coyotes move eastward out of the Pacific Division. Those Coyotes are coming into a division that is dominated by...
NHL
ABC Action News WFTS

TGH Ice Plex second home to Tampa Bay Lightning for 24 years

Just shy of the Brandon border you'll find the second home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The TGH Ice Plex has been serving the community and the Bolts for 24 years. "They've been training here for 24 years, we've served as the official training facility. We're here to support you know, their endeavors. Their continued growth is our continued growth you know, just them being here in the building, you know, gets people excited," said Wes Reid, Director of the TGH Ice Plex.
NHL
wingsnation.com

GAME DAY: Red Wings host Lightning in 2021–22 season opener

The Detroit Red Wings will open their 2021–22 slate of games Thursday when they host the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. Opening puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know in advance of today’s game. The Red Wings.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy