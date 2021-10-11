NHL 2021-22 Season Preview: Kraken released, Lightning hoping to strike thrice

The NHL drops the puck on its 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday, and we couldn’t be more excited for a new year of hockey to get underway. We already told you about our brand-new NHL Elo forecast model last week — so check that out if you haven’t yet — but now it’s time to get into the most important subplots to watch as we head toward opening night. Here are six storylines that will help define the trajectory of the 2021-22 NHL season:

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO